JUPITER cruise into RAGE Japan Invitational semifinals

Absolute JUPITER shut out SunSister Rapid on Saturday to reach the semifinals of the RAGE Valorant Japan Invitational. With their 13-0 victory on Haven, JUPITER moved on to face Nora-Rengo in Sunday's final four. Nora-Rengo posted a 13-11 win over CYCLOPS athlete gaming.

The other semifinal pits BAKEMON against Lag Gaming. In Saturday's quarterfinals, which were all played on Haven, BAKEMON defeated Sengoku Gaming 13-6 and Lag Gaming posted a 13-10 win over DetonatioN Gaming. Winners of the best-of-one semifinals will square off later Sunday in the best-of-three grand finals, with the champions taking the entire prize pool of 500,000 Japanese Yen (about $4,680 USD).

The single-elimination tournament began with 16 teams. RAGE Valorant Japan Invitational standings through Saturday:

1. TBD 2. TBD

3. TBD 4. TBD

5-8. Sengoku Gaming, DetonatioN Gaming, SunSister Rapid, CYCLOPS athlete gaming 9-16. AKIHABARA ENCOUNT, ROX Gaming, REJECT, Crest Gaming, AVALON Gaming, Crazy Raccoon, ShinoBee Gaming, SCARZ

