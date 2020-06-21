Left Menu
British PM Johnson says his thoughts with those affected by 'appalling incident' in Reading

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his thoughts were with those affected by an "appalling incident" in the English town of Reading on Saturday."My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene," Johnson said in a tweet.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-06-2020 03:15 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 03:08 IST
"My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene," Johnson said in a tweet. Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his thoughts were with those affected by an "appalling incident" in the English town of Reading on Saturday. British media said several people had been stabbed to death in the incident, though there was no police confirmation of those reports.

Sky said the incident was terrorism. "My thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading and my thanks to the emergency services on the scene," Johnson said in a tweet.

