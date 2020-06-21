Evil Genuises reach final of BLAST Spring Americas
Canadian Peter "stanislaw" Jarguz recorded a squad-best 60 kills to help Evil Geniuses defeat FURIA Esports on Saturday to advance to the grand final of the BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 American Finals.Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2020 07:55 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 07:55 IST
Canadian Peter "stanislaw" Jarguz recorded a squad-best 60 kills to help Evil Geniuses defeat FURIA Esports on Saturday to advance to the grand final of the BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 American Finals. Evil Geniuses will battle MIBR in the title match. The two teams squared off in Friday's upper-bracket final, with MIBR rallying to win in three maps.
Evil Geniuses fell behind Saturday when FURIA posted a 16-14 win on Vertigo, but they recovered to win the final five rounds on Inferno to notch a 16-14 victory. In the deciding map on Train, FURIA led 9-6 at halftime before EG outscored them 10-3 in the second half for a 16-12 victory. Vincent "Brehze" Cayonte added 59 kills and a team-best plus-7 kill-death differential for Evil Geniuses.
Henrique "HEN1" Teles and Yuri "yuurih" Santos had a match-best 62 kills apiece for FURIA, an all-Brazilian squad. yuurih finished plus-13 to lead all players. The $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event began with four teams competing for a berth in the $1.5 million BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020, scheduled for next January.
All matches in the double-elimination event are best-of-three. Along with the spot in the Global Final, the winner will earn $160,000 and 1,600 BLAST Premier points, while the runner-up will receive $65,000 and 800 BLAST Premier points. The BLAST Premier Spring Finals, a $750,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be played in Moscow, but it was moved online and split into two regions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The eight-team, $500,000 European region, which began play Monday, features a double-elimination playoff bracket with all matches best-of-three. The European champion will claim $335,000, and the top two finishers will secure spots in the BLAST Premier: Global Final. Complexity Gaming reached the final on Saturday, with FaZe Clan and Team Vitality battling Sunday for the final spot. BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 American Finals prize pool, with money and BLAST Premier points:
1. $160,000, 1,600 points 2. $65,000, 800 points
3. $15,000, 600 points -- FURIA Esports 4. $10,000, 400 points -- Team Liquid
--Field Level Media
ALSO READ
Indigenous chief says Canadian police beat him over expired licence plate
Indigenous chief says Canadian police beat him over expired licence plate
Canadians deserve answers after indigenous chief arrested, says security minister
Canadian Mounted Police to seek body cameras to 'enhance trust,' accountability
Genworth sees no change as Canadian regulator tightens mortgage insurance terms