Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yoga should be part of our lifestyle in fight against COVID-19: Nepal PM

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli called on all to make Yoga an integral part of human lifestyle to stay physically and mentally fit in the fight against COVID-19.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-06-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 10:01 IST
Yoga should be part of our lifestyle in fight against COVID-19: Nepal PM
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli called on all to make Yoga an integral part of human lifestyle to stay physically and mentally fit in the fight against COVID-19. "Yoga should be made a part of human life to lead the society through a healthy, happy and positive psychology," Nepal PM said in his message on the 6th International Yoga Day.

Oli further said that the goal of healthy Nepal could be realised by only focusing on during Yoga exercise and consumption of food with medicinal values. "The world is now battling with COVID-19 pandemic. During such times, foods with medicinal benefits, physical exercise and high psychological well-being are the most important things," he stated.

Yoga, an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice originated in India, derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness. Recognising its universal appeal, on 11 December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131.

The draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states. The proposal was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly, in which he said: "Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action ... a holistic approach [that] is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature." The resolution notes "the importance of individuals and populations making healthier choices and following lifestyle patterns that foster good health." In this regard, the World Health Organization has also urged its member states to help their citizens reduce physical inactivity, which is among the top ten leading causes of death worldwide, and a key risk factor for non-communicable diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes.

With COVID-19 pandemic gripping the world, most of the Yoga events around the world have gone virtual. The Indian Mission in Nepal also has live-streamed Yoga Day event continuing the annual event. The United Nations has themed this year's Yoga Day as "Yoga for Health- Yoga at Home." (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Djokovic wins compliment from James for basketball skills

Novak Djokovic has charmed many over the years with his exploits on the tennis courts but the mens world number one now also has an admirer of his basketball skills in American great LeBron James. Djokovic, who has been busy organizing an e...

Under Trump, 'You're fired!' even greets federal prosecutors

Former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara had a snickering response to news that his successor as top federal prosecutor was stepping down from the job. Doesnt sound like stepping down, Bharara tweeted soon after the announcement was mad...

Salman requests fans to stand with Sushant's family: Loss of loved one extremely painful

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has appealed to his fans to extend support to Sushant Singh Rajputs family and admirers after a criminal complaint was filed against him for abetting the suicide of the late actor. Rajput, 34, was found dead ...

Discovered faith while shooting for 'Raanjhanaa': Swara Bhasker on film's seven year anniversary

On the seventh anniversary of her film Raanjhanaa, actor Swara Bhasker has recalled how she became spiritual and discovered faith while shooting for the Aanand L Rai directorialThe Varanasi-set love story featured Swara as Bindiya, childhoo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020