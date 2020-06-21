People News Roundup: British actor Ian Holm dies at 88

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

British actor Ian Holm dies at 88

British actor Ian Holm, best known for his roles in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy and "Alien", has died aged 88, the Guardian newspaper said on Friday. The actor, who received an Oscar nomination for his performance in the 1981 film "Chariots of Fire" , had died from a Parkinson's related illness, the paper said.