Vande Bharat Mission: Third Air India flight with 222 Indians takes off from Tokyo

The third Air India repatriation flight with a total of 222 passengers, including three infants, took off on Saturday from Tokyo under Vande Bharat Mission

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 21-06-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 13:57 IST
AirIndia repatriation flight AI1305 during take off from Tokyo. (Photo credit: official twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The third Air India repatriation flight with a total of 222 passengers, including three infants, took off on Saturday from Tokyo under Vande Bharat Mission. "The 3rd @AirIndiaIn repatriation flight AI1305 from #Tokyo to #Mumbai-#Bengaluru-#Trivendrum under #VandeBharatMission 3rd phase takes off with 219 passengers incl 03 infants on board. Wishing all Shubh Yatra! Jai Hind!" India in Japan tweeted.

As many as 2,50,087 Indian nationals stranded abroad have been repatriated since the beginning of Vande Bharat Mission last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. The Vande Bharat Mission, which started from May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic, is in its third phase. The recent phase commenced on June 11.

Under the third phase, India would have 550 flights including 191 feeder flights. (ANI)

