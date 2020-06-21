Left Menu
US-led coalition destroys three IS camps in Iraq - Military Task Force

The US-led military coalition in Iraq has destroyed three camps belonging to Islamic State, the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said in a statement.

ANI | Baghdad | Updated: 21-06-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 14:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Baghdad [Iraq], June 21 (Sputnik/ANI): The US-led military coalition in Iraq has destroyed three camps belonging to Islamic State, the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said in a statement. "In coordination with the Government of Iraq, Coalition aircraft destroyed three ISIS camps in Wadi al-Shai, Iraq, June 19," the press release, which was published on Saturday evening, read.

The airstrikes were part of the coalition's mission to ensure security in Iraq, CJTF-OIR spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III said "Blowing up ISIS hideouts in bucolic locations ultimately results in security in cities and villages. Each Coalition precision airstrike is conducted at the request of the Government of Iraq to help achieve a permanent defeat of Daesh," Caggins III said.

On Thursday, Central Command chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said that the Iraqi population does not wish to see the withdrawal of US forces from the country. Debates over the stationing of foreign troops in Iraq have intensified after a US drone attack in January near Baghdad International Airport killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group. In the wake of the incident, the Iraqi parliament adopted a resolution that demanded the immediate and complete withdrawal of foreign troops. (Sputnik/ANI)

