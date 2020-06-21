Left Menu
INS Airavat set to sail from Male with 250 stranded Indians

Indian Naval ship INS Airavat is set to sail from Male to Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin with about 250 Indians, who have been stranded owing to Covid-related travel restrictions, under the third phase of Operation ''Samudra Setu'' as a part of the "Vande Bharat" mission.

ANI | Male | Updated: 21-06-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 14:11 IST
INS Airavat in Male. (Photo credit: Official twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Naval ship INS Airavat is set to sail from Male to Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin with about 250 Indians, who have been stranded owing to Covid-related travel restrictions, under the third phase of Operation ''Samudra Setu'' as a part of the "Vande Bharat" mission. "Check-in commences for the 5th round of evacuation of Indian nationals from the #Maldives under Op. #SamudraSetu," India in Maldives tweeted.

The official said that the passengers were given food packets. The INS Airavat had arrived at Male on Jun 20.

Operation Samudra Setu is a part of Vande Bharat Mission to bring back citizens stranded overseas amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Indian Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu on May 8 to repatriate Indian citizens. INS Jalashwa and Magar have already evacuated 2,874 personnel from the Maldives and Sri Lanka to ports of Kochi and Tuticorin. (ANI)

