Left Menu
Development News Edition

HK questions China's intention over giving Carrie Lam power to appoint judges for trials under security law

China's decision to empower Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to appoint judges to hear trials under the national security law, amid the anti-national security law protests, has confused the lawyers and opposition party leaders of Beijing's real intentions.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 14:47 IST
HK questions China's intention over giving Carrie Lam power to appoint judges for trials under security law
An anti-government protest in Hong Kong. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

China's decision to empower Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to appoint judges to hear trials under the national security law, amid the anti-national security law protests, has confused the lawyers and opposition party leaders of Beijing's real intentions. "It is very odd for a person [who has] a stake in the prosecution to select the judges," the South China Morning Post quoted Hong Kong Bar Association chairman Philip Dykes as saying.

According to some people like the leader of the opposition Civic Party, Alvin Yeung Ngok-kiu, it puts a big question on the impartiality of judges who will be appointed by pro-Beijing leader Lam, as a new mainland adviser would sit on a top-level national security commission to be set up to "give orders" to Hong Kong authorities. Ling Bing, a law professor at Sydney University, has warned that the proposal is likely to violate the judicial independence in Hong Kong and undermine the credibility of such proceedings.

"Since Hong Kong will carry out the constitutional duty to safeguard national security, Beijing should allow Hong Kong's judiciary to conduct trials in accordance with normal procedures," Ling was quoted as saying. "On the mainland, judges presiding over national security trials are not chosen by governors or mayors." The controversial new legislation, which drew strong criticism from citizens in Hong Kong citizens and abroad, comprises six chapters and 66 articles. The chapters, inter alia, cover general provisions, duties and mechanisms for ensuring Hong Kong's national security, issues of crimes and penalties, jurisdiction and law enforcement.

According to the latest draft of the bill, Hong Kong will have a new committee headed by the city's chief executive to ensure national security. It will be accountable to Beijing. The chief executive of Hong Kong will be able to appoint judges to cases involving crimes threatening national security. According to media sources, a final vote on the bill would be held in the coming weeks. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK park stabbing spree not being treated as terrorism, minister says

A stabbing rampage in the southern English town of Reading, in which three people were killed and three others were seriously wounded, is not currently being treated as terrorism, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday. A 25-ye...

Hong Kong lawyers alarmed at plans for city leader to pick judges in national security trials

Senior Hong Kong lawyers expressed alarm on Sunday at plans for the citys leader to select judges for national security cases, calling it the most serious challenge to the territorys vaunted judicial independence since the 1997 handover to ...

Betis fires coach Rubi after another Spanish league setback

Real Betis has fired coach Rubi after the teams third consecutive setback since the Spanish league resumed. The decision was announced early Sunday, a few hours after the team lost 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao.The club said Alexis Trujillo, a for...

‘Bulbbul’ exactly the film I was looking for post my debut: Tripti Dimri

After Laila Majnu, Tripti Dimri is playing the lead in Bulbbul, another film that borrows heavily from folklore, but this time to tell a coming-of-age story of a woman and the actor says it was precisely the kind of career opportunity she w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020