Left Menu
Development News Edition

International Yoga Day celebrated with fervour at India Embassy in Afghanistan

The Indian Embassy in Afghanistan celebrated the 6th International Yoga Day with fervour and enthusiasm.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 21-06-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 15:02 IST
International Yoga Day celebrated with fervour at India Embassy in Afghanistan
Indians practising yoga in Afghanistan on International Yoga Day on Sunday. (Photo credit: official twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Embassy in Afghanistan celebrated the 6th International Yoga Day with fervour and enthusiasm. Those who participated in the event watched the special message of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In the midst of lockdown and social distancing, #InternationalYogaDay2020 was celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm at the Embassy today morning," India in Afghanistan tweeted. The Embassy said that event was organised in an in-house one due to COVID-19 pandemic and it was telecasted online.

In another tweet, the Embassy said, "Ambassador @vkumar1969 emphasised on the importance of practising yoga for better living and realising the unity of human beings with nature which sustains all the lives on this planet." "The participants also watched the special message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 6th#InternationalYogaDay2020 #YogaDay2020 #YogaDay," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You: Remark on BTS & Jungkook in Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s K drama

How Song Hye-Kyo’s career stated, beautiful actress shares many things in interview

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Health News Roundup: U.S. finds alternative partners to WHO, except for polio: U.S. official; Brazil to exceed 1 million COVID-19 cases as virus rages and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK park stabbing spree not being treated as terrorism, minister says

A stabbing rampage in the southern English town of Reading, in which three people were killed and three others were seriously wounded, is not currently being treated as terrorism, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday. A 25-ye...

Hong Kong lawyers alarmed at plans for city leader to pick judges in national security trials

Senior Hong Kong lawyers expressed alarm on Sunday at plans for the citys leader to select judges for national security cases, calling it the most serious challenge to the territorys vaunted judicial independence since the 1997 handover to ...

Betis fires coach Rubi after another Spanish league setback

Real Betis has fired coach Rubi after the teams third consecutive setback since the Spanish league resumed. The decision was announced early Sunday, a few hours after the team lost 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao.The club said Alexis Trujillo, a for...

‘Bulbbul’ exactly the film I was looking for post my debut: Tripti Dimri

After Laila Majnu, Tripti Dimri is playing the lead in Bulbbul, another film that borrows heavily from folklore, but this time to tell a coming-of-age story of a woman and the actor says it was precisely the kind of career opportunity she w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020