International Yoga Day celebrated with fervour at India Embassy in Afghanistan

The Indian Embassy in Afghanistan celebrated the 6th International Yoga Day with fervour and enthusiasm. Those who participated in the event watched the special message of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In the midst of lockdown and social distancing, #InternationalYogaDay2020 was celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm at the Embassy today morning," India in Afghanistan tweeted. The Embassy said that event was organised in an in-house one due to COVID-19 pandemic and it was telecasted online.

In another tweet, the Embassy said, "Ambassador @vkumar1969 emphasised on the importance of practising yoga for better living and realising the unity of human beings with nature which sustains all the lives on this planet." "The participants also watched the special message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 6th#InternationalYogaDay2020 #YogaDay2020 #YogaDay," it added. (ANI)