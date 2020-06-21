One dead, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting: Police
At least one man was killed and 11 others sustained injures in a shooting incident in the US city of Minneapolis, police said Sunday.ANI | Minneapolis | Updated: 21-06-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 15:14 IST
Minneapolis [US], June 21 (Sputnik/ANI): At least one man was killed and 11 others sustained injures in a shooting incident in the US city of Minneapolis, police said Sunday.
"12 people have suffered gunshot wounds in an incident on 2900 block of Hennepin S. 1 adult male died and 11 have no-life-threatening wounds," police tweeted. (Sputnik/ANI)
