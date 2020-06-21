World News Roundup: UK to unveil lockdown easing plans this week; Pope says coronavirus should spark new environmental awareness and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Hong Kong unions, students fail to get support for strikes against security law

Pro-democracy labor unions and a student group in Hong Kong failed to garner enough support to hold strikes against looming national security legislation imposed by Beijing, in a blow for the Chinese-ruled city's protest movement. After a year of often-violent unrest, anti-government demonstrations have lost momentum due to a higher risk of arrest, with recent rallies failing to receive police approval due to coronavirus restrictions on large crowds.

Spain reopens its borders as a state of emergency comes to an end

Passengers wearing masks and wheeling suitcases arrived at Madrid's main airport on Sunday as Spain opened its borders to most European countries and ended a state of emergency imposed to contain the coronavirus. Spain's borders are now open to all European Union countries except Portugal, as well as Schengen Area members outside the bloc and Britain in a much-needed boost to the country's tourism industry which accounts for more than 12% of the economy.

Russia's Putin says he may seek another term if constitutional changes passed

Vladimir Putin is considering running for a new term as Russia's president if voters approve constitutional changes that would enable him to do so, Russian news agencies quoted him as saying in an interview on Sunday. Russia will hold a nationwide vote from June 25 to July 1 on proposed changes to the constitution, including an amendment that would allow Putin to seek two more six-year terms as president when his current mandate ends in 2024.

Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily for coronavirus, says official

The Chinese capital is capable of screening almost 1 million people a day for the coronavirus, an official said on Sunday, as testing continued across the city to try to contain the spread of a fresh outbreak. Beijing has been expanding testing in the city of 20 million since a cluster of infections linked to a food wholesale market erupted over a week ago.

UK to unveil lockdown easing plans this week, health minister says

Britain will outline its plans to ease the coronavirus lockdown this week, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, potentially relaxing the two-meter rule on social distancing, allowing many businesses to reopen in early July. "We're about to see another step in the plan," Hancock told BBC TV. "This week we will announce further details of the measures we can take to relieve some of the national lockdown measures at the start of July, including on July 4."

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year

A shimmering ring of light flashed into view on Sunday in parts of the eastern hemisphere as the moon drifted across the face of the sun in a rare eclipse on the longest day of the year. The path of the eclipse spanned East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Most locations saw only a partial eclipse, with just a handful witnessing the true "ring of fire".

India gives Hetero Labs approval to make Gilead's COVID-19 drug

India's drug regulator has given Hetero Labs the green light to manufacture and market its generic version of Gilead Science's experimental COVID-19 treatment remdesivir, the Indian pharmaceutical company said on Sunday. The drug, which will be marketed under the brand name Covifor, will likely be priced at 5,000 to 6,000 rupees ($66-$79) for a 100-milligram dose, Hetero said.

Yemen separatists seize remote Socotra island from Saudi-backed government

Southern separatists have seized control of Yemen's island of Socotra in the Arabian Sea, deposing its governor and driving out forces of the Saudi-backed government which condemned the action a coup. The Southern Transitional Council (STC) declared self-rule in the south in April, complicating U.N. efforts to forge a permanent ceasefire in a war that has separatists and the government fighting as nominal allies in a Saudi-led coalition against the Houthi group, who control the north.

UK park stabbing spree not being treated as terrorism, minister says

Stabbings at a park in the southern English town of Reading, which left three dead and another three seriously injured, are not currently being treated as terrorism, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday. Witnesses said a man went on the rampage in Forbury Gardens on Saturday evening in Reading, which is about 40 miles (65 km) west of London. A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Pope says coronavirus should spark new environmental awareness

The drastic reduction in pollution during coronavirus lockdowns around the world should lead to greater concern for the environment as restrictions are lifted, Pope Francis said on Sunday. At his Sunday address in St. Peter's Square, Francis said the pandemic made many people reflect on their relationship with the environment. The square reopened to the public a month ago and Italy's last travel restrictions were lifted on June 3.