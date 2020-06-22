Left Menu
Mixwell rolls to G2 Valorant Invitational championship

draken then pulled off a reverse sweep of Group B winner Team Taimou, losing 13-10 on Bind before winning 13-7 on Split and 13-12 on haven.

Completing a weekend in which they hardly seemed challenged, Team Mixwell breezed through the semifinals and final to win the G2 Esports Valorant Invitational on Sunday. Mixwell pocketed 10,000 euros ($11,210) for the win, while runner-up Team draken took home the remaining $5,605 from the 15,000 euro ($16,815) prize pool.

The three-day, eight-team tournament was split into two four-team groups, with the group winners advancing to the semifinals and the second- and third-place teams in the group advancing to the quarterfinals. The fourth-place teams were eliminated at the conclusion of group play. Group A played Friday, Group B played Saturday, and the playoffs were contested in their entirety on Sunday. Group B runner-up Team ANGE1 opened the day with a 2-1 win over Group A third-place finisher Team ZeratoR in one quarterfinal, winning 13-5 on Ascent, losing 13-5 on Split, then winning the deciding map, 13-8 on Bind.

In the other quarterfinal, draken -- the Group A runner-up -- made quick work of Group B third-place squad Team Ex6TenZ with back-to-back 13-4 wins on Haven and Split, shutting their opponent out in the second half of each map. draken then pulled off a reverse sweep of Group B winner Team Taimou, losing 13-10 on Bind before winning 13-7 on Split and 13-12 on haven. In the other semifinal, Mixwell beat ANGE1 13-6 on Haven and 13-10 on Ascent.

In the final, Mixwell didn't take long to bring draken's run to an end, winning 13-7 on Haven and 13-1 on Split. G2 Esports Valorant Invitational final standings

1. Team Mixwell, $11,210 2. Team draken, $5,605

3-4. Team ANGE1, Team Taimou 5-6. Team ZeratoR, Team Ex6TenZ

7-8. Team arch, Team Izak --Field Level Media

