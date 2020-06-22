Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea keeps close tab on Pyongyang after fresh reports of propaganda leaflets surface

South Korea is keeping a close eye on the North Korean military movements regarding Pyongyang's plan to send propaganda leaflets across the border while leaving open all response options, including military action, Yonhap news agency reported.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 22-06-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 12:24 IST
South Korea keeps close tab on Pyongyang after fresh reports of propaganda leaflets surface
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korea President Moon Jae-in.. Image Credit: ANI

South Korea is keeping a close eye on the North Korean military movements regarding Pyongyang's plan to send propaganda leaflets across the border while leaving open all response options, including military action, Yonhap news agency reported. Earlier in the day, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) had reported that North Korea has printed 12 million leaflets intended to be distributed in South Korea as part of an information campaign against Seoul.

The Special equipment will be prepared in order to spread the leaflets, including over 3,000 air balloons of various types, KCNA reported, adding that printing houses in North Korea are accelerating preparations for the printing of an additional several million leaflets. It is retaliation to Seoul's failure to stop defectors from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets. Reacting to this, Yonhap quoted Colonel Kim Jun-rak, spokesperson of the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), as saying in a regular press briefing, "We are closely monitoring moves by the North Korean military regarding the leafleting round-the-clock. In preparations for diverse possibilities, we maintain a firm readiness posture."

During the parliamentary committee meeting, Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said that the authorities were keeping a close watch on North Korea's related movements, and any possible military responses to the leafleting "would depend on what methods North Korea will use and how it acts."

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Health News Roundup: Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily; Indonesia reports 862 new COVID infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chitkara University Hosts Innovator Academician and Education Reformist Sonam Wangchuk

Chandigarh India, June 22 ANIBusinessWire India Sonam Wangchuk, the man who inspired Vidhu Vinod Chopras 3 Idiots was the speaker at Chitkara Universitys Explore series this week. Wangchuk, an Innovator Academician, Education Reformist, and...

COVID 19 relief efforts by Asclepius Wellness Private Limited

New Delhi India, June 22 ANIBusinessWire India The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the entire world immensely. The preventive lockdown imposed by the Government of India has changed the life of every individual in the country. While the lock...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Djokovic wins compliment from James for basketball skillsNovak Djokovic has charmed many over the years with his exploits on the tennis courts but the mens world number one now also has ...

Ladakh face-off: BJP hits back at Manmohan Singh

In a scathing counter-attack on Manmohan Singh, BJP president J P Nadda said on Monday that he as prime minister abjectly surrendered hundreds of square kilometres of Indias land to China and presided over 600 incursions made by the neighbo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020