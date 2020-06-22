UK says Reading knife attacker was acting alone

UK says Reading knife attacker was acting aloneReuters | Reading | Updated: 22-06-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 14:53 IST
The man who went on a stabbing spree in the British town of Reading was acting alone, interior minister Priti Patel said on Monday.
"This is a tragic, tragic event," Patel said. She did not comment on whether the arrested man was Libyan, although she did not say that it was incorrect.
"What we saw here on Saturday evening in Reading was the actions of one lone individual," she said.
