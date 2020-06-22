Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel says defense exports were worth USB 7.2B last year

Israel's defense exports reached USD 7.2 billion last year, the Defense Ministry said Monday, a 5 per cent drop from 2018, with most sales for missiles, rockets and air defense systems.But it was in line with a general trend of growth over the past decade for Israel's defense exports. The ministry said most sales were for missiles, rockets and air defense systems.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-06-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 23:28 IST
Israel says defense exports were worth USB 7.2B last year
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Israel's defense exports reached USD 7.2 billion last year, the Defense Ministry said Monday, a 5 per cent drop from 2018, with most sales for missiles, rockets and air defense systems. The figure represented an 23 per cent decline from 2017. But it was in line with a general trend of growth over the past decade for Israel's defense exports.

The ministry said most sales were for missiles, rockets and air defense systems. Manned aircraft and weapons launchers were also in demand. The main destinations for the country's exports were the Asia Pacific region, Europe and North America.

The Defense Ministry said that while it was expecting further growth in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic is likely to upend those plans. Still, the ministry said it hopes to turn the crisis into an opportunity for the Israeli defense industry, without elaborating. Israel is among the world's top arms exporters.

TRENDING

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gautam Buddh Nagar records biggest single-day spike with 103 COVID cases, tally crosses 1,500

In the biggest single-day spike, Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 103 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the districts tally to 1,516, state health department data showed. A total of 71 patients were also discharged from hosp...

38-year-old woman raped on Rouse Avenue Court premises

A 38-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a room of the Rouse Avenue Court here, police said on Monday. The matter was reported on Monday and the accused has been arrested, they said.In her statement, the woman has alleged that the acc...

Mumbai-Bhopal flight develops snag in gear while landing

An Air India flight on Monday evening developed a technical snag in the gear while landing at Raja Bhoj airport here, an airline official said. The Mumbai-Bhopal flight AI-637 made a safe landing, he said, adding that there was no emergency...

Kerala CM requests Centre to resume flight services to Dubai

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged the Centre to resume flight services to Dubai after the gulf nation allowed its residents stuck abroad due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, to return to the emirate from Monday. In a lette...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020