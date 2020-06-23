U.S. accuses India of unfair practices on charter flights

The U.S. Transportation Department on Monday accused the Indian government of engaging in "unfair and discriminatory practices" on charter air transportation services to and from India and issued an order requiring Indian air carriers to apply for authorization prior to conducting charter flights.

The order will allow U.S. officials "to scrutinize charter flights by Indian carriers on a case-by-case basis." The department said it "seeks to restore a level playing field for U.S. airlines" under the U.S.-India Air Transport Agreement. The Indian government, citing the coronavirus, has banned all scheduled services and failed to approve U.S. carriers for charter operations, the department said.