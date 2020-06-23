Left Menu
Development News Edition

PepsiCo plant in Beijing shut after 8 employees test COVID-19 positive, China halts some US chicken imports

PepsiCo China said it shut a plant in Beijing after eight of its employees were reported infected with the coronavirus, triggering widespread concern.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 23-06-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 09:38 IST
PepsiCo plant in Beijing shut after 8 employees test COVID-19 positive, China halts some US chicken imports
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

PepsiCo China said it shut a plant in Beijing after eight of its employees were reported infected with the coronavirus, triggering widespread concern. Meanwhile, China on Sunday has also suspended poultry imports from a top poultry producer plant 'Tyson Foods' in the United States because of concerns about an outbreak of coronavirus at the facility, reported CNN.

Two out of the eight who tested COVID-19 positive in the PepsiCo factory in Daxing district had recently been to the Xinfadi wholesale market, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, was quoted as saying by Xinhua during a press conference on Sunday. After an employee in the company, which manufactures Lay's chips were confirmed with coronavirus on June 15, the plant immediately suspended production, Fang Zhimin, PepsiCo China Director of Corporate Affairs, was quoted as saying at a local government briefing.

The China government health officials have confirmed that 87 people who had been in close contact with those infected have been sent to designated quarantine centers, while 480 workers at the factory have tested negative for the virus. With the confirmation of eight PepsiCo employees of getting infected, some of the Chinese consumers have resorted to purchasing the rival brands, Global Times reported.

While some have expressed their concerns over PepsiCo products on the online platforms, many are now considering having nucleic acid tests. Meanwhile, imports of frozen chicken from Tyson Foods have been "temporarily suspended", the General Administration of Customs said, after a virus outbreak was found at one of the company's production facilities in the US. Products from the firm that have already arrived in China will be confiscated, the statement said.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea seen reinstalling border loudspeakers; satellite pictures show liaison office standing but damaged

North Korea is reinstalling loudspeakers blaring propaganda across the border in its latest step away from inter-Korean peace agreements, prompting the Souths military to explore similar moves, a South Korean military source said on Tuesday...

China gets a taste of its own medicine as world opts for boycott of Chinese products

China has over the years been using foreign companies on its land as a diplomatic tool to put pressure on or punish other countries. However, this year the world has begun serving Beijing a taste of its own medicine. In India, the outrage o...

Rugby-US-bound Robshaw expects more English players to head overseas

The financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could prompt more players to leave English rugby behind and seek contracts in less physically demanding leagues overseas, former England captain Chris Robshaw has said. The 34-year-old is set to...

US designates four more Chinese official media outlets as 'foreign missions'

The US has designated four more top state-run Chinese media houses as foreign missions, terming them as propaganda outlets controlled by the ruling Communist Party of China, a move that could further escalate tensions between the two countr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020