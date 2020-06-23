Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rayshard Brooks to be mourned at Atlanta funeral after fatal police shooting

Mourners are expected to fill the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was shot and killed by police outside an Atlanta fast-food restaurant almost two weeks ago. While Brooks will be remembered at an invitation-only service, the funeral will be broadcast on the church's internet site, starting about 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT).

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 15:30 IST
Rayshard Brooks to be mourned at Atlanta funeral after fatal police shooting
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Mourners are expected to fill the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was shot and killed by police outside an Atlanta fast-food restaurant almost two weeks ago.

While Brooks will be remembered at an invitation-only service, the funeral will be broadcast on the church's internet site, starting about 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT). Hundreds of mourners filed past his gold-colored casket on Monday at a public viewing at the church steeped in the Black struggle for civil rights. Ebenezer Baptist was where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. preached until his assassination in 1968.

Most mourners on Monday never met Brooks, a 27-year-old father of three, but like Janice Danvers, 67, of Portsmouth, Virginia, wanted to attend Brooks' viewing. "I think we should all see this," Danvers told Reuters. "Then go out protesting. People need to listen. This is one too many (shootings)."

Brooks' death after being shot twice in the back, with one round piercing his heart, heightened tensions over police brutality and racism in U.S. policing that have raged since the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis in late May. A prosecutor said Brooks appeared to be running away and was not a threat after running off with a Taser stun gun he had taken from one of the officers during an arrest at Wendy's restaurant in south Atlanta on June 12. Video shows Brooks appeared to fire the Taser in the direction of the officers.

The Atlanta police officer who shot Brooks, Garrett Rolfe, 27, was fired and charged with murder. A second officer, Devin Brosnan, 26, was placed on administrative duty and charged with aggravated assault. The city's police chief resigned. The Wendy's restaurant was burned down after the killing.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German economy to shrink by 6.5% this year due to coronavirus - economic advisors

The German economy will shrink by 6.5 this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the governments council of economic advisors said on Tuesday, adding that the slump will be prolonged if the number of new infections jumps.The bleak outlook c...

Spain pushes clean energy decree to speed renewable rollout

Spains cabinet approved on Tuesday a decree aimed at smoothing the rollout of renewable energy generation, with measures to combat speculation in the market, cut red tape and overhaul an outdated auction system to reassure investors and low...

Karnataka govt announces cap on COVID-19 treatment rates for private hospitals

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced a cap on coronavirus treatment package rates in private hospitals for those referred by public health facilities in the range of Rs 5,200 to Rs 10,000. The rate for patients who approach private...

Terrorist hideout busted in JK's Poonch

Security forces have busted a terrorist hideout in a remote village in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a universal machine gun along with 222 rounds of ammunition, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. The hideout was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020