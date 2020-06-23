Left Menu
In Nepal, captured leopard paraded on road

The Nepal Police on Monday evening captured a leopard in Jaljala Village Council-7 of Parbat district, tied him with a rope and then forced it to walk down to the Police Station at Milanchowk of Dharing, Lamabagar area, before handing it over to the forest officials.

ANI | Parbat | Updated: 23-06-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 15:42 IST
People posing for photo with the captured leopard. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Nepal Police on Monday evening captured a leopard in Jaljala Village Council-7 of Parbat district, tied him with a rope, and then forced it to walk down to the Police Station at Milanchowk of Dharing, Lamabagar area, before handing it over to the forest officials. "The locals had spotted the leopard in a bush near the jungle at around 5 pm last evening. We received a call from them. We were able to capture the leopard with the help of some locals," Chief Assistant Inspector of Police Dhurba Bohora told ANI in a telephonic conversation.

The police official said that the leopard seemed to be unwell and "as we were bringing it down to the police station, several people in the locality came to click our photos." The leopard was handed over to the District Forest Office, Parbat the same evening, he added.

