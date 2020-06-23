Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suicide bomber kills 2 at Turkish military base in Somalia

A suicide bomber detonated inside a Turkish military training base in Somalia's capital and killed two people, police said Tuesday. Mohamed Hussein said the attack occurred as new military cadets were doing their morning drills. It was not immediately clear if any Turkish officers were killed.

PTI | Mogadishu | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 16:50 IST
Suicide bomber kills 2 at Turkish military base in Somalia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A suicide bomber detonated inside a Turkish military training base in Somalia's capital and killed two people, police said Tuesday. It was the first time the Turkish base in Mogadishu, Turkey's largest overseas military base, has been attacked by the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group.

The Somalia-based group quickly claimed responsibility for the attack, according to Radio al-Furqan, one of the group's radio affiliates. Police Capt. Mohamed Hussein said the attack occurred as new military cadets were doing their morning drills.

It was not immediately clear if any Turkish officers were killed. Col. Ahmednor Abdulle, a Somali military officer, said an investigation had been launched into how the bomber managed to sneak into the base.

Turkey has a significant presence in Somalia and operates one of a number of foreign military training operations in the Horn of Africa nation long destabilized by conflict. The Turkish-run Anadolu Agency quoted the Turkish ambassador to Somalia, Mehmet Yilmaz, as saying the attack was foiled at the last minute by guards who noticed the assailant and shot him. The incident occurred during an event to recruit students to the base's training program.

"According to the initial information, the assailant left the crowd and tried to enter (the base). He was shot after he failed to abide by the Somali soldiers' order to stop," Yilmaz said. "There was an explosion." Speaking on state-run radio, Somali army chief Gen. Odowa Yusuf Rage also said security forces shot dead the bomber outside the main gate contradicting the accounts of other local security officials. Al-Shabab controls parts of southern and central Somalia and often targets the capital with suicide bombings.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rare chance to say goodbye: Chilean hospital invites in COVID patients' families

Her hand clad in a blue latex glove, her face masked by a perspex shield, the woman lovingly stroked her fathers gray curls, cradled his head and pressed her mouth as close to his cheek as she could manage.Doctors in the Chilean capital of ...

Singapore to hold snap general elections amid COVID-19 crisis

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday announced snap general elections to allow a fresh five-year mandate to a new government to take important decisions to revive the city-states economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic. ...

India to expel half Pakistan's embassy staff over spying

India said on Tuesday it intended to expel half the staff in Pakistans embassy in New Delhi over what it said was spying by officials there. They have been engaged in acts of espionage and maintained dealings with terrorist organizations, t...

Rajnath Singh pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Moscow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the premises of Indian embassy here on Tuesday. Singh on Monday left for a three-day visit to Russia to attend a grand military parade in Moscow to mark the 75th a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020