Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK biscuit factory investigated for COVID-19 cases

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our people, and over the last few months we’ve followed all the official advice, stepped up our cleaning regime throughout our site and put in place comprehensive social distancing measures,” a spokesperson said. “We do not comment on individual cases.

PTI | London | Updated: 23-06-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 17:29 IST
UK biscuit factory investigated for COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A cookie factory in the UK which supplies McVities biscuits has reported coronavirus cases among five of its staff members, prompting health officials to investigate the COVID-19 infections. Public Health England (PHE) said it was aware of cases at the Pladis Factory in the South Wigston village in the south of Leicester.

"Public Health England is aware of the cases of COVID-19 in staff members at the Pladis Factory in South Wigston and supporting the companies involved," a Public Health England statement said. An unnamed employee from the factory claimed that five members of staff at the 250-employee factory had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Most workers have no option but to risk going into work, also the factory employees are a lot of BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) workers who are more at risk and many are from deprived areas," the employee told 'Leicestershire Live'. "Workers are scared to take time off... the factory has remained open throughout the lockdown and they just keep going. The screens put in place to keep workers apart are actually a space constraint which could lead to injuries when trying to work," the employee said.

Pladis Factory said it was in contact with local health authorities this week and was taking necessary health measures. "Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our people, and over the last few months we've followed all the official advice, stepped up our cleaning regime throughout our site and put in place comprehensive social distancing measures," a spokesperson said.

"We do not comment on individual cases. However, we can confirm that we are being open and transparent with our colleagues if and when a colleague reports a confirmed case of COVID-19," the spokesperson said. The factory said it had social distancing measures at the site, which includes screening, barriers and staggering start times to prevent crowds of workers arriving at the same time.

"Colleagues who are self-isolating receive full pay to ensure they feel no pressure to be at the site while unwell," the spokesperson said..

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rare chance to say goodbye: Chilean hospital invites in COVID patients' families

Her hand clad in a blue latex glove, her face masked by a perspex shield, the woman lovingly stroked her fathers gray curls, cradled his head and pressed her mouth as close to his cheek as she could manage.Doctors in the Chilean capital of ...

Singapore to hold snap general elections amid COVID-19 crisis

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday announced snap general elections to allow a fresh five-year mandate to a new government to take important decisions to revive the city-states economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic. ...

India to expel half Pakistan's embassy staff over spying

India said on Tuesday it intended to expel half the staff in Pakistans embassy in New Delhi over what it said was spying by officials there. They have been engaged in acts of espionage and maintained dealings with terrorist organizations, t...

Rajnath Singh pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Moscow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the premises of Indian embassy here on Tuesday. Singh on Monday left for a three-day visit to Russia to attend a grand military parade in Moscow to mark the 75th a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020