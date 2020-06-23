Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump urges arrests after statue targeted near White House

Trump early on Tuesday announced an authorization "effective immediately" to arrest anyone caught destroying or vandalizing a commemoration to a former member of the armed services on federal land, citing the Veterans Memorial Act, which has been law for 17 years. He first threatened arrest late Monday night when protesters tried and failed to topple a statue of former President Andrew Jackson near the White House.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 18:28 IST
Trump urges arrests after statue targeted near White House
File photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans in Congress on Tuesday angrily decried efforts to remove statues and other memorials that activists consider racist, a movement that has gained momentum as part of wider national protests over racial injustice and police brutality. Trump early on Tuesday announced an authorization "effective immediately" to arrest anyone caught destroying or vandalizing a commemoration to a former member of the armed services on federal land, citing the Veterans Memorial Act, which has been law for 17 years.

He first threatened arrest late Monday night when protesters tried and failed to topple a statue of former President Andrew Jackson near the White House. Jackson enslaved Black people as a plantation owner and is remembered for the Trail of Tears, a forced removal of Native Americans from the south that led to the death of thousands. Protesters also declared a Black House Autonomous Zone across the street from the White House in front of St. John's Church, taking over Black Lives Matter Plaza. They spray painted "BHAZ" on columns in front of the church, which had a small basement fire during earlier protests.

"Perpetrators must be prosecuted. These senseless attacks must be stopped," Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Twitter. Many of the statues and monuments targeted by crowds in recent weeks pay homage to the rebel Confederacy from the nation's Civil War. Democrats and other critics say such symbols wrongly honor those who perpetuated slavery.

Calls to take them down follow a wave of protests after the May 25 death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis, that has sparked ongoing demonstrations and calls to address racism in policing and other reforms.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Claims made before Rajya Sabha polls 'baseless', says Pilot

In an apparent reference to the allegations that the BJP tried to poach Congress MLAs before the Rajya Sabha polls, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said the victory of his partys two candidates has shown that whatever said then...

China's actions show 'complete failure' of India's foreign policy under Modi govt: Rahul

Stepping up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the border standoff with China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused him of destroying Indias position and betraying our Army by accepting Beijings stand that it did not o...

Nepali village encroached on, controlled by China for six decades; no protest by Kathmandu

Kathmandu Nepal Due to the gross negligence of the Nepal government, a village in Gorkha in the mid-western part of the country has been under Chinese control for six decades. Rui Gaun is administered by China which claims it to be part of ...

Putin proposes hiking income tax to 15% for wealthy Russians from January

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday proposed changing the annual rate of income tax from 13 to 15 for wealthy citizens on their earnings above 5 million roubles 72,833 a year.Speaking during a televised address to the nation, Putin ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020