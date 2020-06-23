Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai Cabinet approves draft laws against torture, abductions

However, a legal adviser to the International Commission of Jurists said the draft disappearance law approved by the Cabinet is deficient in many respects that make it inconsistent with the international treaty on the subject. Sanhawan Srisod said that according to the principles of the international agreement, there is no expiry date for abduction cases, which remain open as long as the person is missing.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 23-06-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 21:00 IST
Thai Cabinet approves draft laws against torture, abductions
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Thailand's Cabinet has approved draft laws on prevention of torture and forced disappearances, a measure that has long been sought by human rights activists. The demand for such legislation has gained momentum in recent years after the well-publicized abductions of several social and political activists, most recently an exiled government critic who disappeared in neighbouring Cambodia last month.

Thailand's military has also been accused of carrying out torture as part of its effort to quell a Muslim separatist insurgency in the country's southernmost provinces. Deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that the draft laws are a response to many allegations of torture and forced disappearances.

"Complaints have been filed to the UN from time to time about government officials who do not face any penalty for their deeds. And there are no statutes covering punishment and compensation in the existing laws on torture and enforced disappearance. Therefore, the enactment of this law is a solution to the problems," she said. The bills will be sent to the Council of State for legal review and then be submitted to Parliament.

She said if they become law, Thailand will have fulfilled its commitment in ratifying the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, and the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance. Thailand is already a signatory to both international treaties. However, a legal adviser to the International Commission of Jurists said the draft disappearance law approved by the Cabinet is deficient in many respects that make it inconsistent with the international treaty on the subject.

Sanhawan Srisod said that according to the principles of the international agreement, there is no expiry date for abduction cases, which remain open as long as the person is missing. This principle is not included in the draft law, she said. Ratchada said the draft law on disappearances would allow family members to file lawsuits on behalf of missing relatives. Penalties under both laws are prison terms of one to 10 years, and fines of 20,000-200,000 baht ($650-$6,500).

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Russia extends support for permanent seat for India in UNSC

Russia on Thursday extended its support for Indias candidacy for a permanent seat in United Nations Security Council. Today we talked of probable reforms of the United Nations and India is a strong nominee to become a permanent member of UN...

London stocks gain on reopening optimism, upbeat PMIs

London shares rose on Tuesday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson took more steps to relax the countrys coronavirus lockdown, while a smaller than expected decline in Britains private sector raised hopes for the economys recovery from a pandemi...

Assam faces second wave of floods; one dead, 37,000 affected

Second wave of floods hit Assam on Tuesday as incessant rainfall occurred at several places, killing one person and affecting nearly 37,000 people across four districts, the state disaster management authority said on Tuesday. According to ...

J&K administration launches 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme on pilot basis in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday launched the One Nation One Ration Card scheme at two fair shops here on pilot basis, a spokesperson said. Advisor to JK Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan launched the scheme at the fair price shop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020