Left Menu
Development News Edition

China terms reports of 40 PLA troops killed in Galwan clash as 'false information'

China on Tuesday broke its silence over its casualties in the June 15 clash between Indian and Chinese troops while terming as sure "false information" reports that more than 40 Chinese soldiers were killed in the face-off in eastern Ladakh.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 23-06-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 21:25 IST
China terms reports of 40 PLA troops killed in Galwan clash as 'false information'
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

China on Tuesday broke its silence over its casualties in the June 15 clash between Indian and Chinese troops while terming as sure "false information" reports that more than 40 Chinese soldiers were killed in the face-off in eastern Ladakh. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, who repeatedly parried questions on the casualties suffered by the People's Liberation Army since the incident occurred, reacted to the remarks of former army chief and Minister for Roads and Transport Gen (retd.) V K Singh who said, "if we lost 20 soldiers, more than double the number were killed on their [Chinese] side".

Asked for his reaction on Tuesday at the media briefing, Zhao said, "China and India are resolving the issue on the ground through military and diplomatic channels". "As for Indian media reports that cite Indian officials as saying at least 40 Chinese soldiers were killed, I can tell you responsibly that this is false information," he said, according to an official transcript released hours later.

This is the first time China has commented on the casualties. The spokesman, however did not elaborate. Though China has not revealed its casualty figure, there were reports that a commanding officer of the Chinese army was among those killed in the clashes. There is no official confirmation about it. Ever since the clash on June 15 at the Galwan Valley between the Indian and Chinese troops, Beijing has consistently declined to reveal the details of the casualties on its side, while the official media editorials have said that China too suffered casualties.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Extortionist shot dead by police in Nagaland

The Kohima Police on Tuesday shot dead an extortionist when he tried to snatch a firearm from a policeman in the state capital, a senior officer said. Superintendent of Police, Kohima, Kevithutho Sophie told reporters that acting on a tip-o...

Manipur crisis: 4 NPP ministers taken to Delhi for meeting central leaders

The BJP on Tuesday took four National Peoples Party NPP ministers who resigned from the N Biren Singh-led Manipur government to Delhi for a meeting with central leaders to salvage the situation in the northeastern state, BJP sources said. D...

ANALYSIS-Trump threat to 'decouple' U.S. and China hits trade, investment reality

Conflicting talk from Trump administration officials about decoupling the U.S. economy from China is running into challenging reality Chinese imports of U.S. goods are rising, investment by American companies into China continues, and marke...

Cricket ball is a natural vector of disease: British PM Johnson

Describing the ball as a natural vector of disease, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday ruled out an imminent return of recreational cricket but the upcoming England-West Indies bilateral series is not under threat. Responding t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020