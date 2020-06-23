Left Menu
Pak rejects allegations of violation of Vienna Convention by its diplomats in India as baseless'

Indian Chargé d’ Affaires in Islamabad was summoned to convey Pakistan’s rejection and condemnation of the “baseless Indian allegations”, the Foreign Office said. "Pakistan completely dismisses allegations of any violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations by the officials of the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi and reiterates that they always function within the parameters of international law and diplomatic norms,” it said.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:15 IST
Pakistan on Tuesday rejected what it called "baseless allegations" by India of any violation of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations by its High Commission officials in New Delhi and asserted that they always function within the parameters of international law. Indian Chargé d' Affaires in Islamabad was summoned to convey Pakistan's rejection and condemnation of the "baseless Indian allegations", the Foreign Office said.

"Pakistan completely dismisses allegations of any violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations by the officials of the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi and reiterates that they always function within the parameters of international law and diplomatic norms," it said. "The Indian Chargé d' Affaires was also informed of Pakistan's decision to reduce the Indian High Commission's staff strength by 50 per cent as a reciprocal measure," the FO said, adding that the Indian diplomat was asked to implement the decision conveyed to him within seven days.

Earlier on Tuesday, India asked Pakistan to reduce the staff in its high commission in New Delhi by half in next seven days, and announced a reciprocal trimming of staff strength in its high commission in Islamabad. The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi said the Charge d' Affaires of Pakistan High Commission was summoned and informed about the decision which was based on instances of involvement of Pakistani officials in "acts of espionage" and "dealings with terrorist organisations". The activities of the two Pakistani mission officials caught red-handed and expelled on 31 May 2020 was one example, MEA said in a statement.

The last time India downgraded diplomatic ties by asking Pakistan to reduce the staff strength in its high commission was after the Parliament attack in December 2001. However, as relations improved by 2005, the staff strength at both missions returned to the normal level. Pakistan had downgraded diplomatic ties by expelling the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad following India's decision to withdraw special status to Jammu and Kashmir in August last year. The Foreign Office also rejected the insinuations of intimidation of Indian High Commission officials in Islamabad.

