Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rayshard Brooks to be mourned at Atlanta funeral after fatal police shooting

Following a procession led by a white hearse, dozens of mourners filed into an historic Atlanta church on Tuesday for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was shot and killed by police outside a fast-food restaurant nearly two weeks ago.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 22:29 IST
Rayshard Brooks to be mourned at Atlanta funeral after fatal police shooting
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Following a procession led by a white hearse, dozens of mourners filed into an historic Atlanta church on Tuesday for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who was shot and killed by police outside a fast-food restaurant nearly two weeks ago. Brooks' death after being shot twice in the back, with one round piercing his heart, heightened tensions over racism in the United States and police brutality that have raged since the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Around noon as a light rain fell on onlookers, the hearse carrying Brooks' body and a procession of some 20 cars pulled up to the Ebenezer Baptist Church for the invitation-only service. Some bystanders stopped and faced the procession, raising their clenched fists in the air. The funeral, which starts around 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), will be broadcast to the public on the church's website.

While a public viewing a day earlier was attended by many people who did not personally know Brooks, Tuesday's service was a time for family and friends to say goodbye to the 27-year old father of three young girls whose struggle with police and death on June 12 was captured on surveillance and cellphone videos. "In the past this would have slipped under the rug, but now we have cellphones and everybody got to see what happened," said Kandace McCoy, 28, a friend of Brooks' widow, Tomika Miller, as she walked to the church. "I don't want to shame the police but there needs to be a better way. He didn't have to die."

Some police supporters have called the shooting of Brooks justified, citing video appearing to show him firing a Taser at the officer before being shot. But his death nevertheless set off a wave of protests in Atlanta, breathing new life into historic, nationwide demonstrations following Floyd's death. The site of the funeral is a testament to the gravity of the moment. Ebenezer Baptist was where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the leader of the Black civil rights movement until his assassination in 1968, once preached and where his body is laid to rest.

King's daughter, Bernice King, a reverend who serves as chief executive of the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta, will offer remarks, as will Rochelle Gooden, Brooks' mother-in-law. Reverend Raphael Warnock, a pastor at Ebenezer Baptist and a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, will give the eulogy. Paul Howard, the Fulton County District Attorney, has pursued the case aggressively, arguing that Brooks was not a threat even as he ran away with a Taser stun gun he had taken from one of the officers during an attempted arrest.

The Atlanta police officer who shot Brooks, Garrett Rolfe, 27, was fired and charged with murder. A second officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, 26, was placed on administrative duty and charged with aggravated assault. The city's police chief resigned. Protesters burned down https://www.reuters.com/article/us-minneapolis-police-atlanta/protesters-burn-down-wendys-in-atlanta-after-police-shooting-idUSKBN23K0RI Wendy's restaurant the day after Brooks was shot.

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

IAMAI sets up founders' community to promote new-age Indian brands

Industry body IAMAI on Tuesday said it has set up a founders community of direct-to-consumer Indian brands to promote new-age Indian brands across segments such as food, consumer durables, electronics, fashion and FMCG. The unifying feature...

Habitual criminal killed in Nagpur city

A habitual offender was killed by four men in Sakkardara area of Nagpur city in the wee hours of Tuesday, the police said. Kartik Choubey 24, Shahbaz alias Babu Mustafa Khan 25, Raja alias Sahil Sheikh Baba 25 and Mrinal Shirish Bhapkar 25 ...

820 new coronavirus cases found in Pune district

Pune district reported 820 new coronavirus patients since previous evening, taking the count of cases to 16,851, a health official said on Tuesday. The death toll due to the pandemic in the district reached 617 with 13 patients succumbing d...

Africa's 1st COVID-19 vaccine trial starting

Researchers in South Africa say the first COVID-19 vaccine trial on the African continent is set to get underway on Wednesday. The University of the Witwatersrand says the vaccine developed by University of Oxford researchers is already bei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020