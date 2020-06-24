Left Menu
Development News Edition

India pledges USD 10 mn to UNRWA for next two years, to send medical shipment to Palestine

India on Tuesday pledged USD 10 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and said that New Delhi will donate life-saving drugs to Palestine to help them in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2020 01:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 01:48 IST
India pledges USD 10 mn to UNRWA for next two years, to send medical shipment to Palestine
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan during the virtual ministerial pledging conference for UNRWA on Tuesday. (Photo Source: Muraleedharan Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India on Tuesday pledged USD 10 million to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and said that New Delhi will donate life-saving drugs to Palestine to help them in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan during a virtual ministerial pledging conference for UNRWA.

"Underlining its strong support to the Palestinian cause, India pledged an additional USD 10 million to UNRWA for next 2 years, over and above USD 5 million contribution announced for this year, at the virtual Ministerial Pledging Conference today," the minister said in a tweet. "India is a major development partner of Palestine. Apart from funding people-centric development projects worth USD 72 million, India will also donate life-saving drugs to Palestine to help them in their fight against COVID-19," read another tweet from Muraleedharan.

The minister, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreck havoc across the globe, stretching governments' resources to address healthcare and socio-economic needs of their own people, and constraining capacities to assist others. "But the victory over this unprecedented crisis demands collective and concerted action. Therefore, despite a surge in domestic demand for medical supplies amidst rising COVID-19 cases, we are assisting countries in need of critical and life-saving drugs. We are sending a medical shipment to Palestine next week," Muraleedharan said.

He stressed that capacity enhancement through training and building durable institutions is a major plank of India's developmental assistance to Palestine. "We are working with them to organise more and more training programmes on virtual platforms till resumption of normal travel, and remain committed to timely disbursement of funds for the developmental projects so that they continue on schedule. We provide 250 annual scholarships to Palestinian youth and officials, apart from regular customised training programmes and our current project grant is around USD 72 million," Muraleedharan said.

"As colleagues before me have flagged, sustainability and predictability of funding are imperative for any agency or organisation to carry on its mandate without interruption. UNRWA needs our continued support. When certain countries withdrew funding, we had stepped up our annual pledge from USD 1.25 million to USD 5 million in 2018. For this year, we have already disbursed USD 2 million and will soon be remitting the balance USD 3 million. I am pleased to announce that we will contribute another USD 10 million to UNRWA over the coming two years," he further said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Tennis-'Irresponsible' Djokovic slammed after testing positive for COVID-19

World number one Novak Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, days after he hosted a number of players in the Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.Djokovic was criticized for hosting the tournament amid a pandemi...

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher on recovery hopes, Nasdaq hits another record

Wall Streets three major indexes closed higher on Tuesday as improving economic data and the prospect of more stimulus bolstered hopes of a swift recovery, while a jump in technology shares powered the Nasdaq to another record high. While a...

Soccer-Benfica's title hopes hit in 4-3 defeat to Santa Clara

Benfica suffered a shock 4-3 home defeat to unfancied Santa Clara on Tuesday, dealing a blow to their hopes of winning a sixth Portuguese league title in seven years. The result left Benfica top on 64 points from 28 games but their perennia...

Nigma clinch Group A at Beyond Epic - EU/CIS

Team Nigma swept their final group match on Tuesday to secure the top spot in Group A at the Beyond Epic online Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States region event. Nigma 4-1 won 2-0 against Team Secret 2-1, who had done Nigma a favo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020