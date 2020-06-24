Rajnath Singh to not meet Chinese counterpart in Moscow

Left Menu
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will not be meeting his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Moscow as suggested by some Chinese propaganda websites.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will not be meeting his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe in Moscow as suggested by some Chinese propaganda websites. The development comes after Chinese media reported that Singh will meet his Chinese counterpart amid the border tensions between New Delhi and Beijing following the last week's violent face-off at Ladakh's Galwan Valley, where 20 Indian troops lost their lives.

Singh is currently on a three-day visit to Moscow to attend the 75th Victory Day Parade. The visit comes amid heightened tensions between India and China following the Ladakh standoff. Meanwhile, the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) is likely to hold a virtual meet on Wednesday to discuss border tensions between the two countries.

The WMCC talks are headed by joint secretary-level officials from both sides. WMCC was established in 2012 as an institutional mechanism for consultation and coordination for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas, as well as to exchange views on strengthening communication and cooperation, including between their border security personnel.

India and China held Corps Commander-level talks on Monday in which both sides reached a mutual consensus to disengage in the Eastern Ladakh sector. Indian Army 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh and his Chinese counterpart held the meeting that lasted about 11 hours at the Border Personnel Meeting Point at Moldo to reduce the tensions between the two countries.

The face-off happened on June 15 after Chinese troops as a result of an attempt by China to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh. India has said that the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured. (ANI)

