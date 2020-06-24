Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syrian army says Israel hits several bases across country

The Syrian army responded to Israeli strikes on southern, central and eastern Syria in which two soldiers were killed, the army said on Tuesday in what military defectors and intelligence sources said was a wave of raids that targeted Iranian bases.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 05:02 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 05:02 IST
Syrian army says Israel hits several bases across country

The Syrian army responded to Israeli strikes on southern, central and eastern Syria in which two soldiers were killed, the army said on Tuesday in what military defectors and intelligence sources said was a wave of raids that targeted Iranian bases. The army said Israeli jets hit an army outpost in Salamiya and another in Sabura towns in Hama province only hours after missiles struck other military installations in Deir al Zor province along the border with Iraq and in southern Syria near the border with Jordan.

Earlier an army statement said several attacks occurred simultaneously, one at a military outpost in Kabajib, east of Deir Zor province and in the vicinity of the town of Sukhna in the nearby eastern desert. A third strike hit a military installation farther south in the town of Salkhad, near the southern city of Sweida. Two soldiers died and four were wounded.

The bases are in zones in eastern and southern Syria which Israel had hit in recent months and which are believed to have a strong presence of Iranian-backed militias. A senior Syrian military defector and a regional intelligence source said an Iranian arms depot near the city of Salamiya was set on fire after it was repeatedly bombed while a command centre in the town of Sabura run by Iranian militias was also severely damaged.

The Israeli army declined to comment. Regional intelligence sources say Israel’s strikes on Syria are part of a shadow war approved by Washington and part of the anti-Iran policy that has undermined in the last two years Iran’s extensive military power without triggering a major increase in hostilities.

Israel has acknowledged conducting many raids inside Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011. Israeli defence officials have said in recent weeks Israel would step up its campaign against Iran in Syria where, with the help of its proxy militias, Tehran has expanded its presence.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Obama helps raise $11 million in first campaign event for Biden's White House bid

Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday made his first campaign appearance alongside Joe Biden since endorsing him for president in April, helping raise more than 11 million for his former No. 2 as he exhorted supporters to meet the u...

Singapore PM's estranged brother joins opposition party as election looms

The Singapore prime ministers brother, Lee Hsien Yang, said on Wednesday he had joined an opposition party that is competing against his sibling at the upcoming July 10 election but was undecided if he would stand as a candidate. Lee Hsien ...

TV show on Trump-Comey clash now likely to air before November election

A television show about the clash between former FBI director James Comey and U.S. President Donald Trump over Russian interference in the 2016 election is now likely to air before Americans vote again in November, cable channel Showtime sa...

US Congressman holds talks with Indian envoy, condoles deaths of 20 Indian troops in Ladakh face-off

US Congressman Brad Sherman on Tuesday spoke to Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and expressed his condolences over the demise of 20 Indian soldiers in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakhs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020