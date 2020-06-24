Andbox announces $50K Battle of the Boroughs

Andbox unveiled a new Fortnite competition Tuesday that will allow the best players from New York City's five boroughs and the surrounding area to duke it out for $50,000 and metro bragging rights. The online competition begins Saturday and runs through July 24. The regional and grand finals will be broadcast on Twitch.

"New York is home to some of the most fiercely competitive people in the world, and they're never shy about letting others know their neighborhood is the greatest," Andbox chief product officer and co-founder Rohit Gupta said in a statement. "We created Battle of the Boroughs as a new platform to give local communities across the New York area a way to showcase their skills and ultimately see them propelled to greater heights as a representative of the greatest city in the world." Eight teams of three players each will represent these sub-regions of the New York City area:

Manhattan Queens

Brooklyn Staten Island

Bronx Long Island

Upstate New York New Jersey

Andbox owns two esports teams based in New York, the Call of Duty League's New York Subliners and the Overwatch League's New York Excelsior. The company is a subsidiary of Sterling Equities, which also owns the New York Mets and SportsNet New York. --Field Level Media