Left Menu
Development News Edition

Historian compares civil rights protests, then and now

Douglas Brinkley, a Rice University history professor and author, whose works include books about the late civil rights icons Rosa Parks and Dr Martin Luther King Jr., discusses differences between the 1960s civil rights protests and those of today: Then: Protests fueled by Christian credos with a soundtrack of gospel music and spirituals.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 11:27 IST
Historian compares civil rights protests, then and now
Representative Image

Douglas Brinkley, a Rice University history professor and author, whose works include books about the late civil rights icons Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., discusses differences between the 1960s civil rights protests and those of today:

Then: Protests fueled by Christian credos with a soundtrack of gospel music and spirituals.

Now: "More raw anger" in the streets, but with hip hop and other current music as the soundtrack.

Then: Nonviolence. King once was punched in the face on stage, took the blows, and urged that the white man not be charged. Now: Protesters more militant, "no one's going to tolerate a punch in the face" without responding.

Then: Black demonstrators supported by white people opposed the Vietnam War.

Now: Black demonstrators supported by others frustrated by the pandemic and economy.

Then: Civil rights leaders felt the sympathy of Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and John F. Kennedy. Now: President Donald Trump "mimics the language" of '60s white supremacists about protesters.

Then: Activists such as three young men, two of them white, murdered 56 years ago this week in Mississippi's Freedom Summer, could suddenly disappear.

Now: Social media and cellphones provide quick calls for help; cell phone cameras can make police abuses "go viral."

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

'#BlackAF' renewed for second season by Netflix

BlackAF, starring Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones, will return for another season, Netflix has announced. Created by Barris, who is best known for Black-ish, the renewed comedy series explores themes of parenting, relationships, race and cul...

BJP announces two candidates for Bihar MLC elections

The Central Election Committee of BJP announced Samrat Chaudhary and Sanjay Prakash as its candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council MLC elections in Bihar on Wednesday. The announcement of the names of the two candidates was done thr...

French industrial confidence improves less than expected in June

French industrial confidence rose in June from depths plumbed during the countrys coronavirus lockdown although not by as much as expected, a monthly survey showed on Wednesday. The INSEE official stats agency said its index of industrial m...

Nucleus Research Recognizes Infor as Leader in Workforce Management in Latest Value Matrix

Report highlights industry-tailored solutions, AI capabilities and ease of useMumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud applications, today announced that Infor Workforce Management...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020