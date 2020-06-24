Left Menu
S Africa records highest daily toll of 111 dead

More than 2,100 people have died in the country that makes up nearly one-third of the virus cases across Africa with more than 106,000. South Africa on Wednesday will begin vaccinating people in the first vaccine trial for COVID-19 on the continent, while the World Health Organization chief joins the African Centers for Disease Control for a conference to discuss the race for a vaccine.

24-06-2020
S Africa records highest daily toll of 111 dead
Representative Image

South Africa has recorded its highest daily death toll from the coronavirus: 111. More than 2,100 people have died in the country that makes up nearly one-third of the virus cases across Africa with more than 106,000.

South Africa on Wednesday will begin vaccinating people in the first vaccine trial for COVID-19 on the continent, while the World Health Organization chief joins the African Centers for Disease Control for a conference to discuss the race for a vaccine. Africa now has nearly 325,000 virus cases as countries loosen restrictions under economic pressure from citizens who say they have to feed their families.

Shortages of testing materials and medical supplies remain a problem as Africa could become the world's next hot spot.

