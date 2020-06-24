Left Menu
People news Roundup: Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with rape and sexual assault and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with rape and sexual assault

Adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth in incidents in West Hollywood from 2014 to 2019, the Los Angeles County district attorney said on Tuesday. Jeremy, 67, is among the biggest names in the pornography industry, having appeared in more than 2,000 adult films starting in the 1970s.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Indiabulls Group faces ransomware attack; group co says affected systems restored

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Latest News

China, India agree to 'strictly abide' by important consensus reached by their leaders: Statement

China and India on Wednesday agreed to strictly abide by the important consensus reached by their leaders and a series of agreements, further strengthen the confidence-building measures in the military field and jointly safeguard peace and ...

Surrey, Middlesex to play two-day friendly match in July

England cricket county clubs Surrey and Middlesex Cricket are set to return to the field next month to play a two-day friendly match. The match will be played on July 26-27 with a red ball here at the Kia Oval stadium.The match will be a tw...

Kejriwal asks centre to scrap order requiring COVID patients to visit govt facility for assessment

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday requested the Centre to withdraw a new system requiring assessment of every COVID-19 patient at a government-run facility, saying the order is not correctThe chief minister said that if the ...

Vande Bharat Mission: 19,604 passengers arrived in Mumbai by 125 flights so far

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, a total of 19,604 passengers have arrived in Mumbai by 125 flights so far, according to the Maharashtra Information Centre, Govt of Maharashtra. Of these, 7,218 passengers are from Mumbai, 6,681 are from othe...
