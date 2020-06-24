Left Menu
Development News Edition

In Gaza, two babies fall victim to stalled Israeli-Palestinian ties

Desperate efforts to save the lives of two critically ill infants in Gaza ended in tragedy after medical transfers to Israel were paralysed by tensions over its planned annexation moves in the occupied West Bank. Last week, three days before he was due to undergo heart surgery in Israel, eight-month-old Omar Yaghi died in Gaza.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-06-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 22:01 IST
In Gaza, two babies fall victim to stalled Israeli-Palestinian ties
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Desperate efforts to save the lives of two critically ill infants in Gaza ended in tragedy after medical transfers to Israel were paralysed by tensions over its planned annexation moves in the occupied West Bank.

Last week, three days before he was due to undergo heart surgery in Israel, eight-month-old Omar Yaghi died in Gaza. Anwar Harb, who died on Monday, nine days after birth, also had cardiac problems that required a medical transfer to Israel that never came through, a Gaza-based rights group said.

A month ago, Palestinian officials suspended civil and security coordination, voicing anger over the looming annexation steps. As a result, border crossing permits for Gazans seeking treatment in Israeli hospitals are more difficult to arrange and no longer go through normal channels. Haitham Al-Hadra, director of medical referrals in the Palestinian health ministry in the West Bank city of Ramallah, acknowledged it has stopped coordinating entry permits with Israel's official liaison office, known as COGAT.

Under a new mechanism, "it was left to the patients and the hospital to arrange the coordination", he said, although the ministry would still pay their medical costs. Some transfers to Israel are still proceeding, via contacts between patients or their families and Israeli human rights groups, a Palestinian official said.

But two Israeli human rights groups said they tried unsuccessfully to get a permit for Omar. "We contacted the (Palestinian) civil affairs office several times but they told us things were unstable and there was no clear vision," Omar's father, Ahmed Yaghi, said.

COGAT said it was still prepared to handle such cases. "As a policy, (COGAT) keeps allowing, also at these times, an entrance of residents from the Gaza Strip for life-saving medical treatments, and in other humanitarian cases," it said in a statement to Reuters.

Citing security concerns, Israel maintains tight control of its border with Gaza, an enclave run by Hamas Islamists. Briefing the U.N. Security Council, Nickolay Mladenov, the U.N. special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, said Gazans now faced the prospect of being unable to obtain treatment in Israel.

"Already, an eight-month-old infant has lost his life due to this situation," he said. "Surely there must be a red line when it comes to the lives of children." Drawing international criticism, Israel says it plans to begin on July 1 formal cabinet discussions on annexing Jewish settlements in the West Bank under a U.S. peace plan.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

2.35 lakh women from Kapu communities to get financial aid for 5 years in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has launched Kapu Nestam scheme to provide financial aid of Rs 15,000 per annum for five years for 2.35 lakh women of Kapu, Telaga, Balija and Ontari communities. The beneficiaries should be...

Three U.S. governors to quarantine visitors from states where COVID-19 spiking

As the number of new coronavirus cases surged in many areas of the United States, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut - once at the epicenter of the outbreak - will require visitors from states with high infection rates to quarantine on ar...

Descendants of slaves in Brazil count their dead from COVID-19

Raimundo Magno Nascimento lost two cousins to the coronavirus and another is sick, but he cannot stop to mourn because he is the only one to keep count of those dying in his community.Nascimento lives at a quilombo, a settlement once set up...

Telangana reports 891 new cases of COVID-19

A total of 891 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 10,444, as per information provided by the State Health Department. According to the Telangana governments Direct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020