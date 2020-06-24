Kosovo's indicted president withdraws from White House talks

Kosovo's president pulled out of a White House meeting with Serbian officials set for Saturday following his indictment on crimes against humanity and war crimes charges. US presidential envoy Richard Grenell, who invited Kosovar and Serbian officials to meet in Washington to jump-start their stalled peace talks, tweeted that Kosovo President Hashim Thaci decided to postpone his trip to Washington.

Grenell wrote: "I respect his decision not to attend the discussions until the legal issues of those allegations are settle." The discussions will proceed and be led by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti, the US envoy said. Grenell said. Thaci and nine other former separatist fighters were indicted on a range of crimes against humanity and war crimes charges by a court investigating crimes against ethnic Serbs, Albanians, and Roma during and after Kosovo's 1998-99 independence war with Serbia.

The Kosovo Specialist Chambers said the indictment accuses them of being "criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders" of political opponents and Kosovar Albanian, Serb and Roma victims. MRJ.