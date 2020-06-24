Left Menu
Development News Edition

Segway to stop production of iconic two-wheeler personal vehicle

Leaning slightly forward moves the scooter forward, leaning back reverses course and turns are made by twisting the handle. The company has also been at the center of various high-profile crashes, including the toppling of Jamaican speedster Usain Bolt during his victory lap by a Segway-bound cameraman in 2015.(https://reut.rs/2Cu8xbk) In 2003, former United States President George Bush was also famously captured on film falling off his Segway. In April 2015, Chinese transportation robotics firm Ninebot acquired the company, about half a year after Segway named Ninebot in a patent infringement complaint.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 24-06-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 22:54 IST
Segway to stop production of iconic two-wheeler personal vehicle
Representative image

Segway Inc is ending production of its two-wheeled personal transporter vehicle that gained popularity among tourists and some police forces, but found itself embroiled in mishaps with famous personalities. Launched nearly two decades ago, the company will stop manufacturing the Segway PT starting July 15 as it shifts focus to other units such as its shared scooter business, it said on Tuesday. The model accounted for less than 1.5% of the Bedford, New Hampshire-based company's revenue last year.

Two other models, the Segway SE-3 Patroller and the Segway Robotics Mobility Platform, will stop production in a move that will lead to 21 job cuts. The brainchild of inventor Dean Kamen, the original Segway model carries one user standing on a small platform between two side-by-side wheels. Leaning slightly forward moves the scooter forward, leaning back reverses course and turns are made by twisting the handle.

The company has also been at the center of various high-profile crashes, including the toppling of Jamaican speedster Usain Bolt during his victory lap by a Segway-bound cameraman in 2015.(https://reut.rs/2Cu8xbk) In 2003, former United States President George Bush was also famously captured on film falling off his Segway.

In April 2015, Chinese transportation robotics firm Ninebot acquired the company, about half a year after Segway named Ninebot in a patent infringement complaint. (https://reut.rs/3hTUJHn) The combined company has since branched out into electric scooters and has become the largest supplier for scooter-sharing companies such as Bird and Lime. (https://reut.rs/2NptCWL)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

R-Power operating portfolio reaches 6,000 MW, plans capex of Rs 3,300 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

With Eurovision canceled, Netflix offers fans a Will Ferrell comedy

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing cancellation of this years Eurovision Song Contest, actors Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams hope fans can get their fix by watching their madcap Netflix comedy about a duo from Iceland who compete in the...

2.35 lakh women from Kapu communities to get financial aid for 5 years in Andhra

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has launched Kapu Nestam scheme to provide financial aid of Rs 15,000 per annum for five years for 2.35 lakh women of Kapu, Telaga, Balija and Ontari communities. The beneficiaries should be...

Three U.S. governors to quarantine visitors from states where COVID-19 spiking

As the number of new coronavirus cases surged in many areas of the United States, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut - once at the epicenter of the outbreak - will require visitors from states with high infection rates to quarantine on ar...

Descendants of slaves in Brazil count their dead from COVID-19

Raimundo Magno Nascimento lost two cousins to the coronavirus and another is sick, but he cannot stop to mourn because he is the only one to keep count of those dying in his community.Nascimento lives at a quilombo, a settlement once set up...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020