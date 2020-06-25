Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore telcos pick Nokia, Ericsson over Huawei to build main 5G networks

Singapore has allowed telcos to choose their network vendors provided they meet various requirements, including security. A joint venture between M1 and StarHub awarded one of the city-state's 5G licences said it had selected Nokia to build its radio access network and that the Finnish company was its preferred supplier for the core and mmWave networks.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 25-06-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 10:16 IST
Singapore telcos pick Nokia, Ericsson over Huawei to build main 5G networks
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr/ Christoph Scholz

Singapore's biggest wireless network operators have selected Nokia and Ericsson over Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to build the main fifth-generation (5G) networks in the city-state.

The selection comes amid tension between Singapore's biggest trading partners, the United States, and China, with the United States encouraging allies to exclude China's Huawei from their networks on security grounds. Singapore has allowed telcos to choose their network vendors provided they meet various requirements, including security.

A joint venture between M1 and StarHub awarded one of the city-state's 5G licenses said it had selected Nokia to build its radio access network and that the Finnish company was its preferred supplier for the core and mmWave networks. The venture said it was also exploring other network parts with Huawei and China's ZTE.

In a separate statement, 5G licensee Singapore Telecommunications said it had selected Sweden's Ericsson to negotiate the provision of ran, core, and mmWave networks. Singapore "did not exclude any vendor" and had spelled out its expectations for 5G networks, with an emphasis on security, resilience, and performance, S. Iswaran, minister for communications and information, said on Wednesday.

The telecoms regulator said it gave telcos the final 5G licenses after they completed required processes, including the selection of preferred frequency spectrum lots and vendor partners. Australia's TPG Telecom, which is able to build a localized 5G network in Singapore, will use Huawei, Iswaran said.

Huawei did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Unlike the upgrades of cellular standards such as 2G in the early 1990s, 3G around the millennium and 4G in 2010, the 5G standard will deliver not just faster telephone and computer data services but also help connect vehicles, machines, cargo, and farming equipment.

The city-state has said it is on track for nationwide 5G standalone deployment by 2025.

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Elderly migrant labourer dies in UP after returning from Punjab

A 60-year-old migrant labourer who was returning from Punjab where he worked in a brick kiln died near his native village under Naraini police station area here, police said on ThursdayAccording to his kin, Betu and his family were returnin...

Karur Vysya Bank shares jump over 8 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Karur Vysya Bank on Thursday rallied over 8 per cent after the firm reported 39.5 per cent jump in net profit for the quarter ended March 2020. The lenders stock jumped 8.13 per cent to Rs 33.90 on the BSE.On the NSE, it gained 8....

With a jab at Trump, Pelosi unveils new 'Obamacare' bill

Flicking a dismissive jab at President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a plan Wednesday to expand Obamacare, even as Trumps administration is about to file arguments in a Supreme Court case to strike it down. Pelosi announ...

Moscow: Rajnath Singh holds talks with Myanmar Military Chief

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is in Moscow for a three-day visit, held a meeting with Myanmars Military Chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. Raksha Mantri Shri rajnathsingh had a meeting with Myanmars Military Chief, Senior General ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020