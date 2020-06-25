Left Menu
Stranded Indians in Iran to embark INS Jalashwa today: Indian Navy

India's warship INS Jalashwa, which has been deployed to bring back the stranded citizens from Iran under Operation Samudra Setu, will start its embarkation on Thursday, said Indian Navy.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 25-06-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 13:09 IST
INS Jalashwa reached Iran on June 24. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

India's warship INS Jalashwa, which has been deployed to bring back the stranded citizens from Iran under Operation Samudra Setu, will start its embarkation on Thursday, said Indian Navy. "Op #SamudraSetu. @indiannavy ship #INSJalashwa reached Port of Bandar Abbas, #Iran on 24 Jun 20 to bring back Indian citizens. Embarkation commences today," Indian Navy tweeted.

On June 11, INS Shardul had brought back 233 Indians from Iran. Operation Samudra Setu is a part of Vande Bharat Mission to bring back citizens stranded overseas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu on May 8 to repatriate Indian citizens. INS Jalashwa and Magar have already evacuated 2,874 personnel from the Maldives and Sri Lanka to ports of Kochi and Tuticorin. On June 23, INS Airavat brought back 198 Indians from the Maldives. (ANI)

