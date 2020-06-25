Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Royal Mail to slash 2,000 jobs in pandemic cost-cutting

The group said Thursday that senior executive and non-operational roles will be hardest hit in the plan to save 330 million pounds (USD 410 million) over two years. “In recent years, our U.K. business has not adapted quickly enough to the changes in our marketplace of more parcels and fewer letters,” said Keith Williams, interim executive chairman at Royal Mail Group.

PTI | London | Updated: 25-06-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 17:23 IST
UK's Royal Mail to slash 2,000 jobs in pandemic cost-cutting

Royal Mail, the British postal service, is to slash 2,000 management jobs as part of an overhaul of its operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The group said Thursday that senior executive and non-operational roles will be hardest hit in the plan to save 330 million pounds (USD 410 million) over two years.

“In recent years, our U.K. business has not adapted quickly enough to the changes in our marketplace of more parcels and fewer letters,” said Keith Williams, interim executive chairman at Royal Mail Group. “COVID-19 has accelerated those trends, presenting additional challenges.” The assessment came after the company was unable to take advantage of a massive spike in parcel deliveries during the lockdown as the requirements of social distancing sent costs soaring. “There has been a too-slow investment in technology and facilities to keep abreast of the huge growth in parcels," said union official Mike Eatwell.

The company's share price fell 6.3 per cent in the wake of the announcement and its warning that it could face a revenue hit of up to 600 million pounds if the U.K. economy contracts by 15 per cent across 2020-21. Royal Mail said that executive directors and other executives will forgo annual bonuses for 2019-20 and that no shareholder dividends will be paid for the year ahead.

Royal Mail is the latest in a long line of British companies to announce hefty job losses. Others include British Gas owner Centrica, and airlines easyJet and British Airways. Unemployment in the U.K. has not spiked as high as in some other countries, notably the United States, largely because of the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. It has been paying up to 80per cent of the salaries of workers retained, up to 2,500 pounds (USD 3,125) a month.

Some 1.1 million employers so far have taken advantage of the scheme to furlough 9.2 million people. The wage support scheme, however, is set to end this autumn. As a result, there are growing fears that job cuts will increase, raising the unemployment rate from around 4per cent towards 10per cent.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal launches video call facility for COVID-19 patients at LNJP Hospital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched video call facility for COVID-19 patients admitted at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash LNJP Hospital here. LNJP Hospital was the first hospital to be declared as full-fledged COVID hospital...

Hong Kong pro-democracy leaders express concern over prospect of indefinite detention without trial under new security law

Though China has released few details of new Hong Kong security law, authorities have remained tight-lipped whether there is a provision in the legislation that could lead to arrest of a person indefinitely without trial or charge. Accordin...

Mansukh Mandaviya acknowledges contribution of Indian seafarers in economy

Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State IC for Shipping, today participated in the celebration of International Seafarers Day, as the chief guest, in the ceremony hosted by the National Maritime Day Celebration Committee, via video confer...

South Asian countries need to be careful of China's tactic of co-optation: Lobsang Sangay

South Asian countries need to be careful as Tibetans lost their country because of elite co-optation and China uses the tactic everywhere in the world, Central Tibetan Administration President Lobsang Sangay said on Thursday. Dalai Lama had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020