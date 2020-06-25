Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-F1 chairman donates $1 million towards diversity foundation

While we set out our strategy last year to improve the position of our sport, we need, and want, to do more," said Carey. "That is why we will establish a Task Force to listen and ensure the right initiatives are identified to increase diversity in Formula One.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:57 IST
Motor racing-F1 chairman donates $1 million towards diversity foundation

Formula One chairman Chase Carey is donating $1 million to set up a new foundation as part of an initiative to increase diversity in the sport.

Formula One said in a statement on Thursday that the foundation would finance primarily internships and apprenticeships for under-represented groups. "We fully recognise that Formula One needs to be more inclusive and diverse. While we set out our strategy last year to improve the position of our sport, we need, and want, to do more," said Carey.

"That is why we will establish a Task Force to listen and ensure the right initiatives are identified to increase diversity in Formula One. "We want to ensure we give people from all backgrounds the best chances to work in Formula One regardless of their gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or physical abilities."

The plan, in partnership with the governing FIA, also aims to promote driver diversity by "identifying and systematically eliminating" barriers to entry. Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton, the sport's first black champion whose paternal grandparents came to Britain from the Caribbean, has been critical of the lack of diversity around him.

The Briton has also called out his sport's initial silence over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in Minneapolis after a white U.S. police officer knelt on his neck last month. The Mercedes driver last week announced his own commission to help motorsport engage more young people from Black backgrounds.

"When I look back in 20 years, I want to see the sport that gave a shy, working-class black kid from Stevenage so much opportunity, become as diverse as the complex and multicultural world we live in," the Briton said then. Formula One, owned by U.S.-based Liberty Media, announced a diversity and equality task force on Monday.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Sonam Kapoor heaps praise on Karisma Kapoor on her birthday

As Karisma Kapoor ringed in her 46th birthday today, actor Sonam Kapoor showered the birthday girl with praises and thanked her for paving the way for the Kapoor girls in movies. Sharing two affectionate pictures with the Judwaa actor, Sona...

Scindia took bold decision by leaving Congress, says Nadda

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday said that his party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia took a bold decision in politics by leaving Congress and joining BJP. He also attacked the Congress party over corruption. It takes courage to ...

US GDP fell at 5.0% rate in Q1; worse is likely on the way

The US economy shrank at a 5.0 per cent rate in the first quarter with a much worse decline expected in the current three-month economic period, which will show what happened when the pandemic began spread across the US. The Commerce Depart...

Bus crash in Polish capital kills 1, injures about 20 others

A Warsaw city bus crashed through a barrier on a highway overpass on Thursday and fell onto a concrete embankment below, killing at least one person and injuring about 20 others, authorities said. Five of the injured people were hospitalize...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020