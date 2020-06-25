Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany slaughterhouse outbreak brings police, mass testing

Swathed in white protective gear, officers accompanied local council workers making house calls on people who were under quarantine to make sure they were at home. Some of the checked-on individuals worked at the large slaughterhouse that has had about 1,300 people test positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Verl | Updated: 25-06-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 20:18 IST
Germany slaughterhouse outbreak brings police, mass testing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

German police deployed hundreds of officers Thursday across two western regions that have been placed under a renewed pandemic lockdown in an attempt to contain a coronavirus outbreak linked to a slaughterhouse. Swathed in white protective gear, officers accompanied local council workers making house calls on people who were under quarantine to make sure they were at home.

Some of the checked-on individuals worked at the large slaughterhouse that has had about 1,300 people test positive for COVID-19. But caught in the same net - or rather, behind steel barricades erected by authorities - were workers at other local companies who happen to live in the same apartment buildings as those from the slaughterhouse owned by the Toennies Group, Germany's biggest meat processing company. Many are migrants from Eastern Europe who come to Germany legally in the hope of earning many times what they might make in their home countries. Now, they rely on food delivered by their companies or help from friendly neighbors such as Aved Elias, who brought trolleys full of goods to quarantined residents Wednesday.

"At the moment, we're not thinking about business," he said. "We're just thinking about the people. Everything else is secondary." Elias' comment reflect widespread sympathy in the city of Guetersloh for the migrant workers, whose often dire workplace and living conditions have been put in the spotlight by the coronavirus outbreak. Like other companies in the German meat industry, Toennies has long used subcontractors for much of the work in its plants, a practice that critics say allows the company to avoid the stricter oversight it would face if it employed workers directly. North Rhine-Westphalia state governor Armin Laschet, whose center-right party has received significant donations from Toennies over the years, acknowledged this week that the company's "readiness to cooperate could have been greater." Officials on Thursday announced the opening of five new coronavirus testing centers in Guetersloh, where the slaughterhouse is located.

Sven-Georg Adenauer, the head of the regional administration, said authorities want to be able to conduct 10,000 tests per day, free of charge. The service is expected to be widely used as some regions of Germany have said they'll only allow people from the two districts to visit if they can provide proof of a negative test. Authorities warned those seeking a test to expect long waiting times, and urged them to bring sunscreen and water.

So far, there is little sign of widespread community transmission, officials say. Overall, Germany has confirmed more than 193,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, and 8,936 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of new daily cases had dropped significantly in recent weeks until the outbreak at Toennies and several smaller clusters cropped up. German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Thursday that it was important that "every outbreak, every chain of infection is quickly interrupted." "I know this is hard for the citizens in the affected counties to have these restrictions again, but in the end it's necessary," Spahn told reporters on the sidelines of a visit to the World Health Organization in Geneva. "For the protection of people there and for the protection of people everywhere in Germany."

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

India says China making untenable claims after changes in behaviour on LAC, conduct of its forces in total disregard of agreed norms

India said on Thursday that deployment of a large number of troops by China and changes in behaviour along the Line of Actual Control LAC has also been aggravated by unjustified and untenable claims and a continuation of the current situati...

Vedanta gets shareholders' nod for delisting

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-controlled Vedanta Ltd on Thursday said it has received shareholders nod for delisting the company. ...the special resolution for voluntary delisting of the equity shares of the company from BSE Ltd BSE and National...

US urges Russia, China to give more aid to Venezuela in COVID fight

U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abram called on Russia and China on Thursday to provide more humanitarian aid aid to their ally Venezuela in the fight against the growing COVID-19 epidemic there. We would like to see them ...

Babri masjid demolition case: 2 more accused examined

A Special CBI court trying the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case on Thursday recorded the statements of two accused in the case and summoned a third one for the deposition by him. Special Judge S K Yadav recorded the statements of accused J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020