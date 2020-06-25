Left Menu
Foreign Ministry refutes media reports on Nepal-China border row

"It may be recalled that the boundary between Nepal and China was delineated and demarcated on the basis of the Boundary Treaty of 5 October 1961 and the subsequent protocols signed between the two countries," the ministry clarified. Boundary Markers No. 37 and 38 reported as missing in the media reports were never erected as agreed between the two countries owing to natural conditions, it added.

Foreign Ministry refutes media reports on Nepal-China border row
Nepal on Thursday refuted the media reports regarding encroachment of the country's territory by China, saying the border between the two neighbors was delineated and demarcated on the basis of the Boundary Treaty and the subsequent protocols signed between them. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that its attention was drawn to the media reports on the Nepal-China boundary and "encroachment" of the Nepali territory.

"The news allegedly based on a 'report' of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development which that Ministry has already refuted and clarified stating that such 'report' doesn't exist and that the subject matter doesn't fall under its jurisdiction," it said. "It may be recalled that the boundary between Nepal and China was delineated and demarcated on the basis of the Boundary Treaty of 5 October 1961 and the subsequent protocols signed between the two countries," the ministry clarified.

Boundary Markers No. 37 and 38 reported as missing in the media reports were never erected as agreed between the two countries owing to natural conditions, it added. "The Government of Nepal will solve through mutual consultation between the concerned authorities of the two countries in case any issue arises," it said.

The ministry urged the media to verify the information from the relevant authorities before commenting on such sensitive matters which may adversely affect the relations between the two friendly neighbours.

