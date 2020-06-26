Immortals fire GM, coach after 0-4 start at LCS Summer

Immortals parted ways with League of Legends Championship Series general manager Keaton "Bee Sin" Cryer and coach Thomas "Zaboutine" Si-Hassen, the team announced late Wednesday night. Immortals, who are off to an 0-4 start at the LCS Summer Split, thanked both for their contributions in a statement on Twitter.

Replacements have not been announced. Bee Sin, from the United States, and Zaboutine, from France, both joined OpTic Gaming's staff in November 2017 and stayed with the team when Immortals purchased Infinite Esports -- OpTic's parent company -- last October.

Bee Sin, a former player and coach, announced on Twitter he will be taking "an indefinite break just to focus on my mental health and finally reuniting with my fiancee who I haven't seen in months." Before becoming a coach, Zaboutine was a shoutcaster and analyst.