Bhutan denies reports on stopping supply of water to Assam: Sources

"The report of Bhutan stopping the supply of channel water to Assam is not true. In fact, the Bhutanese side has categorically denied, saying that they have been doing repairs in channels to ensure smooth flow of water to Assam," sources said. Several reports suggested that Bhutan has stopped releasing water for an irrigation channel along its border with India near Assam.