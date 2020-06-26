Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhutan denies reports on stopping supply of water to Assam: Sources

Bhutan has "categorically denied" any validity in reports suggesting that the country has stooped releasing water for an irrigation channel along its border with India near Assam, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 11:54 IST
Bhutan denies reports on stopping supply of water to Assam: Sources
Indian and Bhutan flag.. Image Credit: ANI

Bhutan has "categorically denied" any validity in reports suggesting that the country has stooped releasing water for an irrigation channel along its border with India near Assam, sources said. The sources said the Bhutanese side said that they have been doing repairs in channels to ensure the smooth flow of water to Assam.

"The report of Bhutan stopping the supply of channel water to Assam is not true. In fact, the Bhutanese side has categorically denied, saying that they have been doing repairs in channels to ensure smooth flow of water to Assam," sources said. Several reports suggested that Bhutan has stopped releasing water for an irrigation channel along its border with India near Assam.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Finch keeping himself busy with planning for 2023 World Cup in India

He has not been in the middle since March but that has not stopped Australias limited-overs captain Aaron Finch from constantly thinking about the game, so much so that he is already plotting a title bid for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India....

Detailed Benefits on how one can Grow Their Enterprise With a Business Loan From Bajaj Finserv

PUNE, India, June 26, 2020 PRNewswire -- According to a report by the Economic Times - The MSME sector is and regarded as the backbone of the Indian economy. It churns out over 6000 products which are highly sought after across the global m...

BYJU'S raises funds from tech investment firm BOND

Edu-tech major BYJUS on Friday said it has raised funds from global technology investment firm BOND. The company however did not disclose the amount raised or the valuationIn February, BYJUS raised about USD 200 million in funding from Gen...

C'garh CM seeks extension of Centre's food scheme till Sept

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged the Centre to extend the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana PMGKAY till September, an official here said on Friday. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Baghel sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020