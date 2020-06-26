Left Menu
Development News Edition

India making significant efforts towards eliminating human trafficking: US report

India made significant efforts towards the elimination of human trafficking in 2019, but did not fully meet the minimum standards, according to a US report.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 12:48 IST
India making significant efforts towards eliminating human trafficking: US report
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

India made significant efforts towards the elimination of human trafficking in 2019 but did not fully meet the minimum standards, according to a US report. As such India remained on Tier 2 of the Congressional-mandated 2020 Trafficking in-person report of the state department.

Pakistan has been downgraded to the Tier 2 watch list because the government did not make overall increasing efforts, the report said. China, on the other hand, has remained on the lowest Tier 3 as it made no significant efforts to eliminate trafficking, according to the report released by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the presence of US President Donald Trump's daughter and top White House advisor Ivanka Trump.

"The Communist Party of China (CPC) and its state-owned enterprises often force citizens to work in horrendous conditions on Belt and Road projects," Pompeo told reporters while releasing the report on Thursday. "India does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking but is making significant efforts to do so. The government demonstrated overall increasing efforts compared to the previous reporting period; therefore India remained on Tier 2," the report said.

These efforts included convicting traffickers and completing a high-profile investigation into a case that involved officials complicit in trafficking at a government-funded shelter home in Bihar, convicting 19 individuals in the case, including three state officials; an influential former legislator was among the 12 that received life sentences, it said. According to the report, the government also filed First Information Reports (FIRs) against other government-funded shelter homes in Bihar that allegedly abused residents, including trafficking victims. For the first time, the Madras High Court reversed an acquittal in a bonded labor case.

The central government added investigation of inter-state and transnational trafficking cases to the mandate of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which began investigating inter-state trafficking. The government continued to work on its draft anti-trafficking bill and committed to devoting funding to expand its police anti-human trafficking units (AHTUs) to all 732 districts, it said. However, the government did not meet the minimum standards in several key areas. The government did not make serious or sustained efforts to address its consistently large trafficking problem. Overall anti-trafficking efforts, especially against bonded labor, remained inadequate, the report said.

India in the past has rejected the US State Department's annual report on trafficking in persons, which put India on a watch-list, terming it a "judgmental and prescriptive approach by a foreign government." Observing that traffickers exploit millions of people in flesh trade in India, the report said that traffickers target Indian women and girls but also fraudulently recruit significant numbers of Nepali and Bangladeshi women and girls to India for sex trafficking. India, it said, is a source for child sex tourists and a destination for child sex tourism. Traffickers kidnap and force Indian and Nepali women and girls to work as "orchestra dancers" in India, especially in Bihar, where girls perform with dance groups until they have repaid fabricated debts. Traffickers exploit women and children in sex trafficking in religious pilgrimage centers and in tourist destinations, it said.

According to the report, traffickers force many Indian migrants who willingly seek employment abroad into construction, domestic work, factories, and other low-skilled sectors in many regions, especially Gulf countries and Malaysia, often following recruitment fraud and exorbitant recruitment fees. "Indian female domestic workers in all Gulf countries, particularly Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, consistently report strong indicators of forced labor, including non-payment of wages, refusal to allow workers to leave upon completion of their contracts, and physical abuse," it said.

In the United Arab Emirates, labor traffickers bring Indian workers overseas on tourist visas, withhold their identity documents and wages, and force them to work, especially in construction. Authorities have recently identified Indian forced labor victims in Armenia, Portugal, Gabon, and Zambia, and Indian female sex trafficking victims in Kenya, it said. "Traffickers exploit Rohingya, Sri Lankan Tamil, and other refugee populations in sex and labor trafficking. Traffickers subject some boys from Assam, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh states to forced labor in Nepal," the report added.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Finch keeping himself busy with planning for 2023 World Cup in India

He has not been in the middle since March but that has not stopped Australias limited-overs captain Aaron Finch from constantly thinking about the game, so much so that he is already plotting a title bid for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India....

Detailed Benefits on how one can Grow Their Enterprise With a Business Loan From Bajaj Finserv

PUNE, India, June 26, 2020 PRNewswire -- According to a report by the Economic Times - The MSME sector is and regarded as the backbone of the Indian economy. It churns out over 6000 products which are highly sought after across the global m...

BYJU'S raises funds from tech investment firm BOND

Edu-tech major BYJUS on Friday said it has raised funds from global technology investment firm BOND. The company however did not disclose the amount raised or the valuationIn February, BYJUS raised about USD 200 million in funding from Gen...

C'garh CM seeks extension of Centre's food scheme till Sept

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged the Centre to extend the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana PMGKAY till September, an official here said on Friday. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, Baghel sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020