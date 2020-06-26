Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhutan rejects as ‘totally baseless’ media reports on blocking irrigation water to Assam

In a statement, Bhutan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that since June 24, 2020, there have been several news articles published in India alleging that Bhutan has blocked water channels that supply irrigation water to Indian farmers in Baksa and Udalguri districts in Assam adjoining the country's Samdrup Jongkhar district. “This is a distressing allegation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to clarify that the news articles are totally baseless as there is no reason why the flow of water should be stopped at this time,” it said.

PTI | Thimphu | Updated: 26-06-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 14:13 IST
Bhutan rejects as ‘totally baseless’ media reports on blocking irrigation water to Assam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bhutan on Friday rejected media reports claiming that it has stopped the supply of irrigation water to farmers in Assam, terming them "totally baseless" and a "deliberate attempt" by vested interests to cause misunderstanding with India. In a statement, Bhutan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that since June 24, 2020, there have been several news articles published in India alleging that Bhutan has blocked water channels that supply irrigation water to Indian farmers in Baksa and Udalguri districts in Assam adjoining the country's Samdrup Jongkhar district.

"This is a distressing allegation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to clarify that the news articles are totally baseless as there is no reason why the flow of water should be stopped at this time," it said. "It is a deliberate attempt by vested interests to spread misinformation and cause misunderstanding between the friendly people of Bhutan and Assam," the ministry said.

Bhutan's statement came hours after Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, in a late-night tweet, termed the media reports as incorrect and said that the actual reason was a natural blockage. "Recent media reports about Bhutan blocking water supply to India has been incorrectly reported. The actual reason being the natural blockage of informal irrigation channels into Indian fields! Bhutan has been actually helping to clear the blockage," Krishna said.

According to the statement issued on Facebook by Bhutan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Assam's Baksa and Udalguri districts have been benefitting from the water sources in Bhutan for many decades and "they continue to do so even during the present difficult times when we are faced with the COVID-19 pandemic". The people of Bhutan, especially those living along the borders of India, "deeply value their age-old ties of friendship and cooperation with the people of India, particularly their close neighbors across the borders in Assam and West Bengal", it said, adding that such ties of friendship, cooperation and support must continue and be reinforced during these difficult times.

Since the lockdown in India and the closure of Bhutan's borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Assamese farmers are unable to enter Bhutan to maintain the irrigation channels as was done in the past, it said. However, understanding the difficulty that would be faced by the farmers in Assam, the Samdrup Jongkhar district officials and the general public have taken the initiative to repair the irrigation channels whenever there are problems to ensure the smooth flow of water to Assam, it said.

"The heavy monsoon rains and sudden rise in the water levels are posing serious challenges, but the Bhutanese authorities, including with heavy machinery, are on standby to clear any blockage and channel the water whenever there is a problem," the statement said. Giving an assurance to the people of Assam, the ministry said that the Royal Government of Bhutan, particularly the Samdrup Jongkhar district authorities, will make every effort to ensure that the disruptions caused by the monsoon rains to the irrigation channels are addressed without delay and there is water available for the farmers in Assam.

"Bhutan would like to request for the understanding of the farmers in Assam as sometimes there could be few delays in the flow of water due to disruptions caused by the heavy monsoon rains and the operational difficulties arising from the restrictions put in place by both the countries due to COVID-19," it said. The Samdrup Jongkhar authorities maintain close contact with their counterparts in Baksa and Udalguri, the ministry added.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

1 dead, 6 missing after Myanmar boat sinks on river in China

A boat from Myanmar sank on the Mekong river in southwestern China, leaving one person dead and six missing, authorities said Friday. Seventeen others were rescued, the Yunnan provincial government said in a social media post. The ship had ...

Hackers disrupt online college meeting with racist language

Hackers used racist language and anti-Semitic images to disrupt an online meeting of Wake Forest University employees, the schools president said. In a message posted to the schools website, Nathan Hatch said about 500 Wake Forest staff mem...

Sebi initiates process to recruit executive directors 

Capital markets watchdog Sebi has begun the process for recruiting two executive directors for faster and more effective execution of regulatory work. The appointment of executive directors will be either on contractual or deputation basis ...

Hon'ble Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Sends her Best Wishes for Chennai Based Composer Ganesh B. Kumar's Symphonic Music Album Launched Worldwide Today

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India NewsVoir The album, Spirit of Humanity, includes the first ever symphonic poem by an Indian composer. A timeless poem from Puranaanooru is a special feature Honble Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman has sen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020