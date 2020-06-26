Left Menu
Development News Edition

Children as young as 14 are recruited by armed groups against govt in J-K: US report

“Non-state armed groups continued to recruit and use children as young as 14 in direct hostilities against the government in Jammu and Kashmir,” the report said. “Maoist groups, particularly in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand forcibly recruited children as young as 12 to handle weapons and improvised explosive devices, and in some cases be human shields.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 16:41 IST
Children as young as 14 are recruited by armed groups against govt in J-K: US report
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A US State Department report on human trafficking in India has said that non-state armed groups continue to recruit and use children as young as 14 years in direct hostilities against the government in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congressional-mandated 2020 Trafficking in person Report of the State Department, released by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday, noted that Maoist groups, particularly in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, forcibly recruited children as young as 12 to handle weapons and Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and in some cases be human shields.

According to the report, India made significant efforts towards the elimination of human trafficking in 2019 but did not fully meet the minimum standards. "Non-state armed groups continued to recruit and use children as young as 14 in direct hostilities against the government in Jammu and Kashmir," the report said.

"Maoist groups, particularly in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand forcibly recruited children as young as 12 to handle weapons and improvised explosive devices, and in some cases be human shields. "Several women and girls formerly associated with Maoist groups reported that sexual violence, including practices indicative of sexual slavery, was a practice in some Maoist camps. Non-state Naxalite groups continued to systematically recruit and use child soldiers," it added.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Vaxart says potential COVID-19 vaccine picked for 'Operation Warp Speed'

Vaxart Inc said on Friday it would test its potential COVID-19 vaccine on monkeys in a study organized by the Trump Administrations vaccine-acceleration program called Operation Warp Speed.Shares of the U.S. vaccine developer jumped 63 befo...

Study explains how smartphones empower women in less developed countries

Women who have access to mobile phones in less or least developed countries are more likely to be involved in decision making, hence, bringing a chance of empowerment, according to a recent study. Putting smartphones in womens hands could b...

NCP chief Sharad Pawar chairs meeting in Pune to review COVID-19 situation

Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation at Punes council hall.The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Health Minister ...

Maharashtra invests in logistics sector to promote multi-model connectivity: Minister

Maharashtra has invested over Rs 150 crore in the supply chain and logistics sectors in Pune and Thane regions to promote multi-modal connectivity, Transport Minister Anil Parab has said. Addressing a two-day CII Logistics and Supply Cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020