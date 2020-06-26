Left Menu
Gunmen injure Mexico City police chief; deaths reported

Heavily armed gunmen attacked and wounded Mexico City's police chief in a brazen operation that left some people dead, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday.The police said in a statement that gunmen armed with .50 caliber sniper rifles and grenades exchanged fire with the chief's security detail.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:03 IST
Gunmen injure Mexico City police chief; deaths reported
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Heavily armed gunmen attacked and wounded Mexico City's police chief in a brazen operation that left some people dead, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said Friday. Sheinbaum said on Twitter that the capital's Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch was being treated in a hospital, but was out of danger. "There were deaths and several arrests," she said.

Sheinbaum said she would share more information at a news conference later in the day. The police said in a statement that gunmen armed with .50 caliber sniper rifles and grenades exchanged fire with the chief's security detail. The statement said two police were wounded. Harfuch was hospitalized in stable condition, it said.

The attack occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Mexico City's grand boulevard Paseo de la Reforma in an area of large homes surrounded by walls and foreign embassies. There was no immediate word on motive or the identity of the attackers, but a number of organized crime groups operate in the city.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador offered his support and solidarity to Sheinbaum and the city's public security forces. "It has to do without a doubt with the work he is carrying out to guarantee peace and tranquility," López Obrador said.

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU's blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

