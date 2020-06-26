Man kills wife, daughter over domestic dispute in Pakistan's Swat
A man shot dead his wife and daughter over a domestic dispute in northwest Pakistan on Friday, police said. The accused also shot himself trying to commit suicide but he was arrested by the police in an injured condition.
Saeedullah killed his wife Rubina and daughter Gulalai, and critically injured his son Abdus Salaam in Matta tehsil of Swat District, police said. The injured and dead were shifted to Matta Hospital. A case has been registered and the police have begun investigation.
In a separate incident, two alleged terrorists -- Mohammad Shazad and Alla Din -- were apprehended in Peshawar district. SP Saddar Division Abdulsalam Khalid said the arrests were made on the basis of a tip-off. The accused are allegedly involved in attacks on police personnel. Two hand grenades, two pistols and bullets were recovered from the arrested..
